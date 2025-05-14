Gemini is coming to Google TV later this year, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer for Google TV Streamer to get the AI

Google has unveiled that Gemini will be coming to devices with Google TV later this year, starting with TCL devices

The update follows Google initial announcement at CES 2025, where it teased new advancements on Gemini with Google smart TVs

The Google TV Streamer device won't receive the same treatment however, and the future of its Gemini support is unclear

Google announced that it's integrating its AI assistant, Google Gemini, with Google TV devices – starting with TCL TVs later this year.

The expansion was announced at its Android Show yesterday along with a host of other new features. In addition to teasing a new look of Android 16, Google revealed that Gemini’s smarts will be coming to devices with Google TV, cars with built-in Google and Android Auto, and its line of WearOS smartwatches.

At the moment Google is keeping the exact roll-out date under-wraps, but the company has stated that Gemini support for Google TV will be rolled out to TCL TVs first, with other devices to follow.

Gemini support for WearOS smartwatches and cars with Android Auto is set to roll out 'in the coming months'. (Image credit: Google)

When Gemini makes its Google TV debut, it will replace the previous Google Assistant tool but will continue to offer content recommendations based on your voice commands. According to Google’s blog post you can use prompts such as ‘show me action movies that are age-appropriate for kids’.

Gemini’s capabilities will reach beyond entertainment. You’ll also have the freedom to ask Gemini on your Google TV non-recommendation based questions. For example, Google says that Gemini will be able to ‘help your kids explore their endless questions about the solar system by answering questions and pulling up the perfect YouTube video to learn more’.

However, there have been some questions about when the Google TV Streamer will receive the same treatment.

No sign of Gemini for Google’s flagship streaming device

To the surprise of many, it turns out that the Google TV Streamer won’t be the launch device for Gemini, nor has Google given word on its plans to bring the AI tool to its own devices. So as it stands, it’s a bit of a waiting game, but what do know is that Google TV devices will get their long-awaited support for Gemini before the end of the year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Owners of some of the best smart TVs with Google TV have been waiting for further announcements since the company announced the next generation of Google TV with Gemini at CES 2025. At the same time, the company also unveiled its new ‘Ambient Mode’, which has been enhanced by the introduction of its new proximity sensors to adjust the display automatically.

But the future of Gemini for Google TV Streamer is still on our minds, and while we wait for further announcements from Google we’ll have our eyes peeled for any updates that might crop up elsewhere.