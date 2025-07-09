Google just announced 5 new Gemini features coming to Android, and it’s good news for fans of foldable smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked's many new products and features have not left out AI examples. Plenty involved Google and its Gemini family of AI models, with a host of new features coming to Android devices with the new Android 16 and Wear OS 6 systems. Here are some of the ones to be the most excited for.

Gemini Live gets way more useful on foldables

(Image credit: Samsung)

Gemini Live is a way for Google's AI companion to be present on a continuous basis. Rather than just asking a question and moving on, you can have it on hand to help as you follow a cooking tutorial, fix your bike, or do yoga. Starting with the Galaxy Z Flip7, Gemini Live will now be accessible right from the external screen, meaning you won't have to even unfold the device to interact with the AI.

You'll also be able to link Gemini Live via Flex Mode with full camera integration. So, you might flip your phone halfway open, tap the camera button, and have Gemini be a hands-free AI assistant that can actually see what you're doing or what's happening around you and offer advice on your half-completed DIY project or your latest outfit. You can show Gemini what you're looking at and get on-the-spot feedback without fully unfolding your phone.

Circle to Search gets a big Gemini upgrade

(Image credit: Google)

Circle to Search is Google Gemini's party trick of looking up things you draw a circle around on your screen, like a photo or a phrase written in a text you're looking at. It's a way to get Google Search results without switching apps. The trick is becoming a lot more impressive with an AI Mode upgrade.

Now, when you circle a word, image, or phrase, Gemini doesn’t just look it up on Search; it starts up the AI Mode version of online search with a conversation that allows you to ask follow-up questions and look into related ideas within the same setup. You can discuss complex topics right from your screen with Gemini without switching among multiple tabs and apps.

Gaming the Circle

That's not the only major upgrade to Circle to Search. The feature will now try to entice people playing video games to look things up just like someone circling an unfamiliar plant. The new Gemini-powered feature offers mobile gamers help in the context of the game. You can just circle something on the screen as you're playing, like an item, enemy, or puzzle, and Gemini will identify it and offer timestamped advice based on your progress about what to do next if you're stumped. It's sort of an interactive walkthrough and strategy guide that you don't need to stop playing to look through.

Gemini Live starts talking to your apps

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Until now, Gemini has mostly been incorporated into Google apps and services. But, Gemini Live will now start integrating with native device apps, starting with Samsung’s Calendar, Notes, and Reminders apps. So, you could ask Gemini to summarize your day, add reminders about your next meeting, and organize your notes about what to buy for a vacation you took last week without opening those apps. Other apps will start offering their information to you through Gemini Live soon, with the end goal apparently a more proactive AI manager of your life.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gemini finally shows up on your wrist

(Image credit: Samsung)

Google Assistant has often seemed to struggle on smartwatches, but Gemini will apparently feel right at home on your wrist, starting with the Galaxy Watch8 series and Wear OS 6, with other smartwatches to follow. Gemini will provide better notifications, real-time voice support, and contextual responses to what you ask the smartwatch. The interface is supposed to be more natural as well, with the AI not feeling like an afterthought.