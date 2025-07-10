Google is offering all its best Gemini AI features for free, but only long enough to get you hooked
Try it, love it, then start paying for it
This week, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked unveiled its latest smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE, all integrated with Google Gemini AI features. To sweeten the deal for potential customers, Google announced a special offer: six free months of Google AI Pro for those who purchase the new phones. This premium subscription service includes access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, the Google Veo 3 AI video generator, two terabytes of cloud storage, and early access to upcoming AI features.
Of course, once those six months are up, you'll have to pay the standard $20 a month to keep your subscription. But, Google likely believes more than a few people will be happy to pay after they get accustomed to its AI toolkit. The psychology behind this is as simple as free samples at the grocery store. Google isn’t trying to sell you a subscription right now because it thinks you won't want to give it up just because it isn't free anymore.
It's a pretty impressive set of features. Veo 3 is one of the most powerful consumer-facing video generators available. And Gemini 2.5 Pro is far more coherent in conversation than its predecessors.
Gemini try and buy
It's easy to imagine how Google hopes the six months will go. You might spend a month fiddling with Veo and creating movies about your dog going on adventures. Or start turning to Gemini to summarize very long emails, and eventually every email. Or you might get a great recipe from a random prompt to Gemini and soon use it to plan your every meal. By the end of six months, Google's AI might just be what you turn to a dozen times a day as a reflex. By the time Google asks for $20 a month, you might even consider it a bargain.
That's Google's dream scenario, but it comes with a risk. Google is betting that people will find these tools indispensable. But, if people take it for granted for six months, they might resent having to pay for it, no matter how much you enjoy playing with Veo 3 and talking to Gemini. Nobody likes the feeling of having something useful pulled away unless you pony up. That's probably even more likely when it comes bundled with a device that already costs over a thousand dollars. There’s a version of this where the user relationship becomes less “wow, this is useful,” and more “wait, I have to pay extra for that now?”
But, I wouldn't be surprised if a scenario somewhere between the extremes still makes Google happy. Tying its most advanced AI tools to Samsung’s brand-new hardware is smart. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are devices people buy because they want the bells and whistles. They're practically built for people who like to show off. In other words, the people most likely to find ways to use AI enough to justify $20.
But it cuts both ways. Because if the experience feels too essential, people will feel punished when it disappears. And if it doesn’t feel essential enough, they won’t bother subscribing. The six-month trial is walking a very fine line between generosity and locking someone in to an AI future.
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.
