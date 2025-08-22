Quantum computing explained: what it means for cybersecurity — and why it's coming faster than you think

Quantum computing has long occupied the edges of our collective imagination – frequently mentioned, rarely understood. For many, it remains a distant prospect rather than an immediate concern. But that mindset is fast becoming a risk in itself.

While understanding may be limited today, that must quickly change. Quantum computing has long been viewed as a technology several decades away, but recent breakthroughs suggest it could arrive far sooner.

Google’s Willow and Microsoft’s Majorana chips signal rapid technical acceleration, and the UK Government’s £500 million investment in quantum innovation confirms that global leaders are no longer treating this as speculative, but as a strategic priority.

Despite this, only 35% of professionals surveyed by ISACA believe quantum will enter the mainstream within years rather than decades, highlighting just how much industry perception is lagging behind reality.

That disconnect extends beyond expectations – it’s impacting readiness. Most organizations have yet to factor quantum into their cybersecurity planning, even though the technology is set to fundamentally reshape how vast sectors of society operate online.

This isn’t just about adopting a new form of computing – it’s about protecting the systems, economies and infrastructures that underpin our digital lives. And that starts with truly understanding what quantum is, and how it could both redefine and disrupt the cybersecurity landscape.

Chris Dimitriadis Social Links Navigation Chief Global Strategy Officer of ISACA.



The Fundamentals: A Primer on Quantum Computing

If classical computers are powerful calculators, quantum computers are like probability engines, processing information in ways that allow them to explore many possibilities simultaneously.

Classical computing relies on bits, which are binary units of information that can either be 0 or 1. Quantum computers, by contrast, use qubits (quantum bits), which can be both 0 and 1 at the same time – a phenomenon known as superposition. Qubits can also be entangled, meaning the state of one can instantly influence another, even at a distance.

This means quantum computers can perform complex calculations by exploring multiple paths at once, rather than one-by-one. Where a classical computer might take thousands of years to crack encryption software or simulate a protein structure, a quantum computer could, in theory, complete the task in seconds.

But this is not about speed alone – it’s about capability. Quantum computing makes it possible to solve problems previously considered intractable: from modelling complex chemical reactions at the atomic level, optimizing vast and variable systems like global logistics, to breaking the mathematical problems that make today’s encryption secure.

When it comes to AI the effect is expected to be hugely transformational as the capability of Quantum will lead AI to a new era, both in terms of its level of intelligence and value but also in terms of the risks that come along with AI. These breakthroughs will have profound implications for the systems that underpin daily life, including cybersecurity, healthcare, and finance.

Why Quantum Matters: Revolutionary Potential Across Sectors

Quantum computers won’t replace classical machines, but they will be used to solve problems that today’s systems simply can’t at exponentially faster speeds. Their ability to handle complexity at scale means quantum computing will unlock solutions that were previously impossible or impractical, with major implications across a range of sectors.

This potential is already being recognized by many in the industry. ISACA’s Quantum Pulse Poll found that a majority (56%) of European IT professionals welcome the arrival of quantum computing, with the same number predicting that it will create significant business opportunities.

In healthcare, quantum systems could accelerate drug discovery by modelling molecules and protein folding far more accurately than classical machines allow. In business and finance, they could transform how organizations optimize supply chains, manage risk, and harness artificial intelligence to process and learn from vast datasets.

In cybersecurity, quantum has the power to redefine how we protect systems and data. Quantum Key Distribution could enable theoretically unbreakable encryption. AI-driven threat detection could become faster and more effective. And quantum-secure digital identity systems could help prevent fraud and impersonation.

But while these developments hold huge promise, they also introduce one of the most serious challenges facing cybersecurity today.

Quantum and Cybersecurity: A Looming Disruption

This isn’t a distant concern. Over two-thirds (67%) of cybersecurity professionals surveyed by ISACA believe that quantum computing will increase or shift cyber risk over the next decade, and it’s not hard to see why.

At the center of concern is encryption. Today’s most common cryptographic methods, like RSA and ECC, are built on mathematical problems that classical computers can’t solve in practical timeframes. But quantum machines could crack these with relative ease, putting the security of data at serious risk.

This raises the very real threat of “harvest now, decrypt later” where malicious actors steal encrypted data today, intending to unlock it once quantum capabilities arrive. Sensitive information considered secure now, such as financial records, personal data, and classified communications could be exposed overnight.

The implications are vast. If these foundational algorithms are broken, the ripple effect would be felt across every sector. Cryptography underpins not just cybersecurity systems, but digital infrastructure itself, from banking and healthcare to identity verification and cloud computing.

As quantum advances, preparing for this threat is no longer optional. It’s a critical step toward protecting the digital systems we all rely on.

The Reality Check: How ready are we for quantum?

While the pace of quantum innovation accelerates, organizational readiness is not keeping up.

Few organizations have started preparations. Just 4% of IT professionals say their organization has a defined quantum computing strategy in place. In many cases, quantum is still entirely off the radar. More than half of respondents (52%) report that the technology isn’t part of their roadmap, with no plans to include it.

Even when it comes to mitigation, most have yet to take basic steps. Despite the risks posed to current encryption standards, 40% of professionals say their organization hasn’t considered implementing post-quantum cryptography, creating worrying potential for disruption.

Part of the challenge lies in awareness. Quantum remains unfamiliar territory for most professionals, with only 2% describing themselves as extremely familiar with the technology. And while the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has spent more than a decade developing post-quantum encryption standards, just 5% of respondents say they have a strong understanding of them.

Meanwhile, global progress on quantum development continues to accelerate. Commercial applications are likely to arrive sooner than many expect, yet they may do so in a digital ecosystem unfit to cope. If encryption breaks before defenses are in place, the consequences could be severe, with widespread operational disruption, reputational harm, and regulatory fallout.

Preparing for quantum is no longer a theoretical exercise. The risk is real, and the window for proactive action is closing.

Preparing for the Post-Quantum Future

Preparing for quantum computing isn’t just a technical upgrade – it’s a strategic imperative. Yet most professionals still lack the awareness and skills needed to navigate what’s coming. Quantum education must now be a priority, not just for security teams, but across leadership, risk, and governance functions.

Governments have a role to play too. The UK’s £60 million investment in quantum skills is a strong start, but long-term readiness will depend on sustained collaboration between public and private sectors.

For organizations, action is needed now. That means identifying where quantum could pose a risk, assessing encryption dependencies, and beginning the shift to quantum-safe systems. Crucially, none of this will be possible without the right expertise.

Developing a holistically trained workforce on quantum (whilst continuing to do this for AI) will enable organizations to apply new technologies effectively and securely before the threats materialize.

Quantum brings extraordinary potential, but it also demands urgent preparation. Those who act early will be far better positioned to secure their systems and lead confidently in a post-quantum world.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro