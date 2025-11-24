When prevention fails: the case for building cyber resilience, not walls

For years, cybersecurity strategy has been defined by a “fortress” mentality – building taller walls and deeper moats to keep intruders out.

But today’s attack surface is borderless. Hybrid cloud, remote work, third-party ecosystems, and AI-driven automation have erased the fixed perimeter.

Prevention still matters, but it’s no longer enough. Breaches are inevitable, and resilience – the ability to withstand, recover and adapt – has become the new frontline.

Jason Daniels Chief Digital Officer at Fujitsu.

A prevention-only mindset breeds false confidence. Modern resilience assumes compromise will happen and focuses on continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and AI analytics that detect abnormal behavior in real time.

It’s the shift from if to when, and being ready to respond with speed, precision, and confidence.

What resilience looks like in practice

True cyber-resilience isn’t just about security, it’s about continuity. Resilient organizations weave protection into every layer of their operations. That starts with building security into DevOps pipelines from day one, so safeguards evolve alongside innovation.

It means using automation and AI to detect threats, but also to orchestrate instant responses and contain breaches before they spread.

It also demands real-time data replication and immutable backups that allow critical services to be restored within minutes, not days. And just as importantly, it involves continuous rehearsal through cyber-simulations that test how people, processes, and technology respond under pressure.

When this foundation is in place, intrusions can be detected, assets isolated, and operations restored, often before customers even notice.

Minimizing disruption when attacks happen

Preparedness and automation are key. AI-driven orchestration tools can now isolate compromised endpoints, trigger data restoration, and alert stakeholders automatically. A data-centric recovery model, underpinned by secure, immutable backups, drastically reduces downtime.

But technology alone isn’t enough: clear response governance, predefined communication channels, and tight coordination between IT, operations, and legal functions are what keep the business moving and customers informed.

As AI becomes both a weapon and a defence tool, the speed of response will define the next generation of cyber resilience. Threat actors are already using generative AI to craft more sophisticated phishing campaigns, automate exploits, and overwhelm defenders with volume.

The only way to match that scale is through AI-driven defense; automation that analyses anomalies, prioritizes alerts, and executes playbooks in seconds.

At the same time, regulatory expectations are shifting. Frameworks like the UK’s Network and Information Systems (NIS2) directive and the upcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act are pushing organizations to prove that they can protect data, and that they can recover quickly and transparently when breaches occur.

Compliance, in this sense, becomes a resilience accelerator, encouraging businesses to hardwire adaptability,

Leadership defines resilience. It cannot sit solely with the security team; it must be a company-wide discipline. Every employee, from boardroom to front line, plays a role through awareness, secure behaviors, and accountability.

Embedding resilience into KPIs, training, and leadership narratives transforms cybersecurity from a reactive necessity into a cultural strength.

Resilience as a competitive advantage

Trust is the new currency of the digital economy. Organizations are judged less by whether they suffer incidents and more by how they respond. Those that maintain service continuity, protect data integrity, and communicate transparently earn lasting confidence from customers and regulators alike.

Resilience is also a growth enabler. It allows faster innovation, safer AI adoption, and preparation for the next disruption, including the looming quantum threat, which could upend current encryption standards. Forward-looking businesses are already exploring quantum-safe cryptography to safeguard the trust they’ve built.

