Hostile nations may soon exploit quantum computers to compromise existing encryption standards

Current firewalls could require replacement to remain effective against quantum-enabled threats

AI-integrated enterprise browsers increase exposure to attacks on corporate networks

Palo Alto Networks has warned rapidly advancing technologies may soon render current security appliances insufficient.

The security firm's CEO Nikesh Arora suggested hostile nation-states could possess weaponized quantum computers by 2029, or slightly earlier.

Arora noted this development would require organizations to replace encryption-reliant devices to maintain protection.

Enterprise browser vulnerabilities

Arora framed the situation as both a potential risk and a commercial opportunity, emphasizing that Palo Alto will soon offer a full range of quantum-safe products.

CTO Lee Klarich added customers are increasingly planning for quantum-resistant infrastructure.

The company recently introduced an enterprise-focused browser, citing a proof-of-concept study where 167 of 5,000 examined browsers were compromised, highlighting the risks of modern web-based workflows.

Klarich projected as AI-integrated browsers become more common, exposure to attacks will grow.

The company estimates that up to 100 million browser installations could represent significant monetization opportunities while also increasing demand for security inspection technologies.

Palo Alto is concurrently managing the $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk while integrating Chronosphere for $3.5 billion.

Arora expressed confidence in the company’s ability to merge these operations without disruption.

Chronosphere’s observability tools are designed to handle petabyte-scale AI data streams with minimal latency and at a lower cost than competing solutions.

The company believes these additions will enable a broader subscription-based model, where even a single firewall could be linked to ten or more discrete security services.

Arora indicated that both AI and quantum computing are expected to significantly drive traffic volumes, necessitating more extensive inspection and monitoring of data flows.

The expected arrival of quantum computing could require the replacement of many existing security devices, including firewalls, to protect sensitive data.

“From our perspective, AI and quantum are going to drive a lot more volume. So as the more bits that fly around, the more they need to be inspected, which means the need for bit inspection technologies is not going to go away,” Arora said.

Users are encouraged to maintain up-to-date antivirus software to defend against conventional threats while employing identity theft protection to monitor for suspicious activity.

The evolution of AI-driven threats shows the importance of layered defenses and careful management of enterprise browsers.

Organizations and individuals should plan for a future where both traditional and emerging technologies demand proactive security measures.

Via The Register

