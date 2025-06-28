Get free Google AI Pro tools with select Acer Chromebook Plus models

AI, storage, and video creation tools are completely free for one full year

Offer includes 2TB storage and premium Gemini model access

If you're considering buying a new Chromebook, Acer has just come up with a compelling reason to look at its Plus range.

For a limited time (between now and February 1, 2026), select Acer Chromebook Plus models come bundled with $240 worth of Google AI services.

The eligible models are the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, 516, and Spin 714. The Google AI Pro plan unlocks access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2TB of cloud storage, and AI features inside Gmail, Docs, and other Google services.

While you get a full free year of the Google AI Pro plan, it's worth mentioning that a $19.99 monthly subscription kicks in after the promotional period, so you’ll need to remember to cancel it if you don’t want to face ongoing charges.

Users also get NotebookLM, which helps with organizing and synthesizing research, and Flow, a video tool built to help with cinematic story creation. Flow is powered by Google’s Veo 3 Fast model, included as part of the same plan.

NotebookLM allows more depth in user sessions, offering five times the number of notebooks, queries, and source references compared to its free version. It’s aimed at making research and writing more manageable for students, professionals, or content creators.

The Chromebook Plus Spin 714 sports Intel Core Ultra processors and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It includes a convertible form factor and stylus support.

The 514 (CB514-5H) offers up to an Intel Core 7 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of storage. The 514 (CB514-6H) runs on an Intel Core 3 N-series processor and also supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.

For those who need more screen space and power, the Chromebook Plus 516 includes up to an Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 512GB of internal storage. All models support either Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 and come equipped with high-resolution QHD displays.

All of the Chromebook Plus devices also come with Google’s built-in AI tools, like Magic Eraser and AI-enhanced video calls.