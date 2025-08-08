How enterprises can transition their knowledge and systems for Agentic AI

As the adoption of agentic AI accelerates across industries, enterprise leaders face a crucial challenge: preparing today’s knowledge and systems for tomorrow’s AI-powered customer service.

Integrating distributed knowledge, ensuring information accuracy, and architecting AI agents are not just technical exercises—they are strategic imperatives for any organization seeking to stay ahead in the age of generative and agentic AI.

This article provides five key steps to future-proofing an enterprise for the agentic AI era.

Maik Hummel Leads AI Strategy at Parloa.

1. The foundation: knowledge quality and ownership

At the heart of any effective agentic AI system lies one asset: organizational knowledge. Yet, as enterprises have grown, so too has the sprawl of knowledge—scattered across departments, tools, and formats. The first—and arguably the most difficult—step is consolidating this knowledge into one unified, accurate, and accessible source.

It’s not a one-off job. It’s not about ingesting that information just once and then having it distributed to customers, for example, when we're talking about customer service. It is especially relevant to keep it up to date and think of knowledge as something that needs to be maintained.

Key actions for enterprises:

Aggregate and validate: employ technologies like Azure AI Search to unify data, but ensure each piece of information is verified and free of conflicts or outdated content.

Assign ownership: make subject matter experts responsible for ongoing accuracy. Knowledge must be continuously maintained, not simply imported.

Automate where possible: use tools to automatically detect ambiguity, outdated data, and discrepancies, but always have clear human accountability.

2. Integration: bridging technical silos

Even the highest-quality knowledge is useless if it’s trapped in silos or lost in translation between systems. Technical integration is a prerequisite for agentic AI success. Leaders should focus on both aggregation and real-time synchronization across all knowledge repositories, ensuring seamless interoperability with AI agents.

Best practices:

Synchronize changes in real time: any updates to knowledge should be reflected instantly across all systems feeding the AI.

Prepare for multimodality: enterprises must handle diverse file types—text, images within PDFs, and even external references—that affect the factual reliability of responses.

Design for compatibility: ensure integration mechanisms work not only for aggregation but for active use by AI systems, reducing friction between legacy and modern platforms.

3. Precision retrieval: from domain buckets to human-in-the-loop

Agentic AI thrives not on sheer volume of knowledge, but on the precision of its retrieval and application. This requires a clear strategy for domain separation—defining specific knowledge “buckets”—and robust quality assurance processes.

With agentic AI systems, it is better to split the domains into respective buckets... define the different domains that need to be handled and make sure that specialists are available for respective knowledge retrieval. Proper quality assurance with, for example, human-in-the-loop approaches, is essential.

What this means:

Define and limit scope: by narrowing knowledge domains, organizations make quality control manageable while improving retrieval accuracy.

Human oversight: subject matter experts should be involved in reviewing responses, especially when AI interacts with ambiguous or complex queries.

Smart conversational design: build agentic systems that clarify user requests, routing queries to the correct knowledge base.

4. Context over “training”: the new paradigm for Agentic AI

Contrary to popular belief, the primary challenge in deploying agentic AI is no longer traditional “training” of models. Instead, it is about providing the right context, curated and orchestrated by a new breed of professionals: agent architects and prompt engineers.

What’s changing:

Shift from ML training to context engineering: it’s less about fine-tuning models, and more about architecting the context and guidance that AI agents need to perform.

Emergence of prompt engineering: there’s a growing need for experts who can design effective prompts, stay abreast of changing base model standards, and translate business needs into actionable guidance for AI agents.

Use case definition: effective AI agents require clear use case data, drawn from real customer pain points—not misleading conversational analytics from outdated IVR systems.

5. Legacy integration and open standards: future-proofing the stack

Many enterprises remain shackled by legacy infrastructure. Successful AI transformation demands not only technical modernization but also alignment with open standards that enable agent-to-agent collaboration and cross-system compatibility.

Key actions for enterprises:

Assess and modernize: identify which legacy systems hinder integration and prioritize making them accessible.

Adopt open standards: invest in emerging protocols that facilitate inter-agent communication, collaboration, and future expansion.

Conclusion

For those steering enterprises toward agentic AI, preparation means far more than adopting the latest model or platform. It demands a holistic strategy: consolidating and maintaining accurate knowledge, breaking down technical silos, orchestrating precise retrieval, and embracing the new disciplines of context and prompt engineering. By acting now, leaders can ensure that tomorrow’s AI agents not only deliver on their promise, but do so with the precision, reliability, and agility that today’s customers—and tomorrow’s enterprises—will demand.

