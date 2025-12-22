President Trump has signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law

The bill includes new telecoms and cybersecurity provisions

The dual-hat leadership structure between NSA and Cyber Command has been protected

The new 2026 National Defense Authorization Act has been passed into law, and included in the over $900 billion worth of new Pentagon funding are some significant changes for cybersecurity and telecoms.

Cybersecurity requirements have been introduced for telecommunications and mobile phones used by senior US government officials, as well as any personnel that perform sensitive national security functions.

Within 90 days from the passing of the bill, those affected will be provided with mobile phones that have ‘enhanced cybersecurity protections’ including encryption, continuous monitoring capabilities, and persistent identifier obfuscation.

Dual hat structure

The bill also takes steps to create a ‘risk-based framework’ that details the cybersecurity and physical security standards for machine learning and AI technologies procured by the department.

Security guidance must also be developed to help defend AI against sabotage or technology theft from state-sponsored adversaries.

This will sit alongside the establishment of comprehensive cybersecurity and governance policies for all machine learning and AI systems used within the Pentagon.

The dual-hat nature of the leadership structure has also been effectively protected between the National Security Agency and the US Cyber Command, as Pentagon funds are prohibited from use in ways that may “reduce or diminish the responsibilities, authorities, or organizational oversight of the Commander of United States Cyber Command.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The President has recently nominated a new head of the Cyber Command and NSA, Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd - who is currently serving as deputy commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The post is currently unmanned, and has been for the past eight months after Trump ousted the previous leader and reassigned several high ranking officials following a meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer, who claimed the leaders were fired because they had been “disloyal to President Trump”, arguing the administration “cannot allow for a Biden nominee” to hold the office of “arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world” in the NSA.

Via; WilmerHale

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.