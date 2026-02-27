iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 get NATO Restricted approval with no software changes required

Apple stressed it makes secure devices for "all its users" – not just NATO

The latest M5 and A19 chips get a special shoutout

Apple has confirmed iPhones and iPads running iOS/iPadOS 26 and later have been approved to handle classified information up to NATO Restricted level – the first time any consumer devices have been rated to such an extreme.

NATO's Information Assurance Product Catalogue also lists eligible devices running the indigo configuration, stating that they provide secure access to Mail, Calendar and Contacts data.

"Indigo doesn’t require any special additional software or settings beyond managing and supervising devices using a device management service," NATO wrote, acknowledging that off-the-shelf iPhones and iPads are covered.

iPhones and iPads are now NATO Restricted-certified

Apple credited features like "best-in-class encryption, biometric authentication with Face ID, and groundbreaking features like Memory Integrity Enforcement" for its certification. NATO also acknowledged Apple Silicon, which features Secure Enclave's encryption.

iOS 26 is backwards compatible all the way back to the iPhone 11 family and iPhone SE 2. iPadOS 26 also supports older devices, spanning beyond M-series chips to some A-series chips.

Though the NATO certification covers the operating systems suggesting all supported devices are covered, the organization did reference the always-on memory safety for M5 and A19 devices, implying newer devices may be more suitable.

Devices aside, the accreditation comes from Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)'s testing and analysis.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Expanding on BSI’s rigorous audit of iOS and iPadOS platform and device security for use in classified German information environments, we are pleased to confirm the compliance under NATO nations’ assurance requirements," BSI President Claudia Plattner wrote.

Apple stressed that its intention was not to create NATO-grade secure devices, but rather to create secure devices for all. "Apple has built the most secure devices in the world for all its users, Security Engineering and Architecture VP Ivan Krstić added, "and those same protections are now uniquely certified under assurance requirements for NATO nations – unlike any other device in the industry."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.