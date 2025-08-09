Images of the DJI Osmo Nano have leaked

The device is a compact action camera

It could be launched in the coming weeks

It's not easy to keep up with all the DJI product launches and rumors of launches at the moment, and the latest device to leak online is the DJI Osmo Nano: a super-compact action camera that seems to be a successor of sorts to the DJI Action 2.

Well-known tipster Igor Bogdanov (via Notebookcheck) has posted pictures supposedly showing off the DJI Osmo Nano, and it certainly looks small. It also looks quite different to anything we've seen before in this category.

However, we don't get much beyond the images, so there's no word yet on specs, camera quality, price, or anything else. Based on the designs shown here, it seems the gadget may have a detachable display, like the DJI Action 2.

Based on previous leaks, it seems the DJI Osmo Nano is scheduled to launch around August or September time, so it could really turn up any time from now. It would join an action camera range headed up by the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.

DJI past, present, and future

👉One lead and I was able to find fresh traces of the DJI Osmo Nano. I watched all the shows while I was looking for them. Now I have the result in hand.😌#djiosmonano pic.twitter.com/Jca8jNarxjAugust 7, 2025

The most recent camera we've had from DJI is of course the 360-degree DJI Osmo 360, going head to head against the Insta360 X5 (with the GoPro Max 2 apparently set to gets its official unveiling sooner rather than later).

We've also just had the launch of the first ever robot vacuum from DJI, in the form of the DJI Romo. It's already been a busy 2025 for DJI, and we're expecting a flurry of drone launches in the coming months as well.

Among those launches we're apparently going to see a 360-degree drone from DJI, which would be the first from the company. As you would expect, Insta360 is providing competition here too, with the already announced Antigravity drone.

It's probable, but by no means certain, that the DJI Osmo Nano will be launched separately from any other products in the DJI pipeline – but we'll have to wait and see when it appears, and how it fits into the current DJI camera range.