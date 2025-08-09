HoverAir Aqua is the world’s first waterproof self-flying camera

Records video at 4K 100fps from a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor

Weighs less than 249g

I think the camera drone market is about to undergo a sea change (pun very much intended), thanks to the upcoming HoverAir Aqua from Zero Zero Robotics. Teased on the company’s website, this small, life jacket-orange quadcopter is the first truly surprising flyer I’ve seen in ages.

As a product reviewer, I’ve tested dozens of drones over the past decade or so, and while they’ve got better and better in terms of flying ability, battery life and camera performance, it’s not often that a new announcement introduces me to something completely unforeseen.

The Aqua does that, by being the first water-native drone for the masses. Most drones need to be flown very carefully around bodies of water, as the reflective surface can fox their safety sensors and result in a dunk into the drink. And none of the previous drones I’ve reviewed are even built for flying on a rainy day, let alone landing in a lake.

Not so the HoverAir Aqua. Built to be fully waterproof, it launches from and lands on the water. In fact, it appears to be designed specifically for capturing water sports like kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and wind surfing, following its subject automatically much like Zero Zero’s previous drones, the self-flying HoverAir X1 and HoverAir X1 Pro.

To aid it in that goal, it comes with level 7 wind resistance and a top speed of 55kmph / 34mph, which should give it the capabilities to keep pace with some pretty rapid forms of water-borne transport. The rest of the Aqua’s specifications and features remain under wraps for now, but with the drone now officially confirmed more details should be emerging soon.

Wave of the future

The HoverAir Aqua is built to capture water-based activities, but we don't yet know how suitable it will be for "standard" land-based use (Image credit: ZeroZero Robotics)

While the HoverAir Aqua sounds like a more niche, specialist product than the HoverAir X1 or, say, the DJI Mini 4 Pro, we don’t yet know how useful it might be for land-based launching.

The fact that it’s shaking things up and taking camera drones in a new direction makes it, for me, one of the most exciting drones I’ve seen in recent years. As someone who lives on the coast, the idea of flying a drone right down on the water rather than keeping it a safe distance away is very appealing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I should add that the Aqua is not the only innovative drone coming this year, with Antigravity’s 360 camera-equipped debut model also due for launch. But it’s quickly risen to the top of the list of upcoming (or rumored to be upcoming) drones I’m most exciting to take for a test flight.

If nothing else, it’ll give me the perfect excuse to finally get out on that stand-up paddle board that’s been gathering dust in my spare bedroom. And maybe it’s time to finally pull the trigger on buying that wetsuit?

Just when the drone market was in danger of getting a little stale, Zero Zero Robotics has given things a bright orange shot in the arm. I’ll be eagerly scanning the horizon for the next round of details on the HoverAir Aqua, so make sure to check back for more news soon.