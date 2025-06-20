An act passed by Congress requires security review by December

DJI says it's willing to co-operate, but no agency has started the process

If the audit is not completed, a ban on DJI drones will come into force

DJI drones are the most popular flying cameras in the US. Both its consumer and professional quadcopters sell in huge numbers, and they also rank among the best drones you can buy. Yet a huge question mark still looms over their immediate future. By the end of 2025, DJI drones could be banned in the US – and that's prompted the Chinese giant to raise the alarm bells about the obstacles it's flying into.

We have reached out to the relevant agencies to fulfill this obligation set out by Congress. However, more than six months have passed, and that process still hasn’t begun. DJI spokesperson

Talk of a ban on DJI drones has been circulating for more than year, as the Countering CCP Drones Act made its way through the halls of US Congress. It’s motivated by national security concerns and specifically targets drones made by Chinese companies, including DJI.

The risk of a ban came closer to reality late last year, when Congress passed an act which legally mandated a review of DJI drones. If that fails to happen by December 2025, customers in the US might no longer be able to buy the best DJI drones. How likely is that? We’ve unpacked DJI's latest statement on the subject and all of the details below.

What the law says

At the center of the issue is the FY25 National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA), passed by Congress in December 2024. Section 1709 requires an “appropriate national security agency” to assess whether drones manufactured in China – which includes drones made by DJI – pose an “unacceptable risk” to US national security. This must be completed within a year.

Crucially, the legislation doesn’t specify which agency must undertake the required assessment. If no agency takes up the mantle and completes that audit by the end of 2025, DJI drones could be added to the FCC’s “Covered List”. This would automatically restrict future DJI product approvals in the US.

In practical terms, that could mean:

No new DJI drones sold in the US

No FCC certification for updated models

Potential disruption to support for existing customers.

And so far, more than six months since the act was passed, no agency has started the review.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What DJI says

(Image credit: James Abbott)

DJI has become increasingly vocal on the issue, warning that the clock is ticking to avoid a US ban on DJI drones.

In an official statement shared with TechRadar, the company said: “DJI has repeatedly said publicly that we welcome and embrace the opportunity to demonstrate our privacy controls and security features. We stand ready to cooperate with any rulemaking processes or investigations.”

The statement continues, “We have also reached out to the relevant agencies to fulfill this obligation set out by Congress. However, more than six months have passed, and that process still hasn’t begun.”

On 13 June 2025, six months until the NDAA deadline, DJI published a blog post calling for action on the “overdue security review”. The post states that “America’s drone community deserves due process” and called on DJI operators to speak up.

It issued a rallying cry to the “thousands of businesses, public safety officials, farmers, entrepreneurs, and others” who “use DJI technology to serve your community, protect lives, grow your business, or deliver essential services.”

The post echoed an earlier article shared in December 2024, when the NDAA was first approved, which emphasized the risk that “DJI would be prevented from launching new products in the U.S. market through no fault of its own, but simply because no agency chose to take on the work of studying our products.”

Verdict: no ban yet – but the countdown is on

(Image credit: DJI)

For the time being, DJI drones are still legal to buy and fly in the US. But if no national security agency initiates and completes the audit required by law, expect to see a ban on new models in late 2025. Existing owners might still be able to use their drones, but support and future updates could be cut off.

The impact of that would be huge, both for DJI and its customers. Speaking to Rest Of World, Elsa Kania, a researcher at the Center for a New American Security, said “Among the downsides of a ban are the near-term impacts on a range of users and consumers, considering DJI’s comparative advantage relative to most competitors in price and performance.”

So the threat isn’t imaginary. Whether it comes to pass depends entirely on bureaucratic follow-through. With no guarantee of that happening, US drone users may need to advocate for action if they want to continue buying and flying DJI drones.

That’s exactly why DJI is asking its users to petition their elected representatives, via coalitions like the Drone Advocacy Alliance. But clock's ticking is now getting louder and time is running out ahead of DJI's potential US ban.