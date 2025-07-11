Hurry – Prime Day could be the last chance to grab a DJI drone deal if you’re in the US, seriously
Today's best DJI drone and action cam deals for the US and UK
There are just hours left of Amazon's four day Prime Day sale, and as I write there are still some superb prices for a few DJI drones, action cams and wireless mics, including record-low prices for the Mini 4K, Osmo Action 4 and, for the UK-only, the Mini 4 Pro.
• See the best deals in Amazon's full sale
In the US, the Mini 4K beginner drone is available for just $239 at Amazon (was $299), while in the UK, the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo is just £759 at Amazon – that's a great price for a sub-250g model that we rate as the best drone overall.
I've included 15 Prime Day DJI deals below, which are set to expire after the sale finishes tonight. If you're in the US, this could be the last time to grab such a low price, what with tariffs and uncertainty surrounding DJI's presence in the US moving forward.
Looking for other tech deals too? Then stop by TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub, where our whole team shares the very latest deals.
I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor, DJI expert and Prime Day veteran. Over the last few years, I've been reviewing DJI's latest drones, action cameras and wireless mics, while covering the world's biggest tech sales which of course includes Black Friday, too.
DJI drones are easy recommendations – the Chinese tech giant is streets ahead of the competition. However, its future presence in the US is unknown, what with heavy tariffs and the uncertainty around a DJI drone ban. Not all new DJI drones are making it to the US, the Mavic 4 Pro included, and existing stock is being bought up fast, so the deals below could be your last chance to pick up the best value and highest performing drone for your budget.
Rest assured, I also know the price history of each product – there are tools for that – and I've distilled all of this knowledge into my pick of the best DJI deals included below.
Prime Day camera deals: Quick links
US deals
- DJI Neo: $199
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo: $289
- DJI Air 3: was
$1,099now $934
- DJI Osmo Action 4: was
$289now $199
- DJI Mini 4K: was
$299now $239
- DJI Mini 3: was
$419now $359 (other bundles available, see below)
UK deals
- DJI Mini 4 Pro: was
£979now £759
- DJI Neo: was
£169now £142
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo: was
£299now £244
- DJI Mini 4K: was
£269now £213.75
- DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was
£399now £339
- DJI Osmo Action 4: was
£379now £175
- DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: was
£329now £249
Prime Day camera deals US
A $90 discount for the Essential Combo is a decent, record-equalling saving for this rugged action camera that was released in 2023 with superb-quality 4K video with excellent stabilization. It has been replaced by the Osmo Action 5 Pro which delivers a few decent upgrades, but I think the older model is the better bet for most people given the new low price. You get a camera that is waterproof down to 18m and a handy magnetic mounting system. Still not sure? Read how the Osmo Action 4 convinced me action cams are better than mirrorless for vacations.
I tested the Mini 4K and would recommend it in a heartbeat to first-time pilots. It's a stripped-back version of the Mini 4 Pro for less than half the price. The current sale prices for the Mini 4K is a record-low, although sadly the Mini 4K Fly More Combo is back up to full price ($449) having dropped to $359 earlier in the sales. I've included the link just in case that bundle, which includes two additional batteries, charging hub and carry case, comes back before the sale finishes.
The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro (although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance), but pricier than the Mini 4K. The $60 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever, while the bundle with the RC controller costs $479 (was $549) and the Fly More Bundle is $619 (was $719).
The sale prices which were available earlier in Prime Day week are gone, but I've kept the Neo in this guide for one reason – it's still available at Amazon, where elsewhere it's out of stock. The sale price, for DJI's answer to HoverAir's innovate X1 selfie drone, was $169 for the standard bundle – it's worth checking the link to see if that deal returns. There's also the Neo Fly More Combo for $289 which includes an additional battery and charging hub – again it's back to full price having dropped to $229 earlier this week.
Amazon Prime Day camera deals UK
The best drone overall for most falls to a new low price at Amazon. The Fly More Combo with two additional batteries provides over 100 minutes of flight time. OK with a single battery? The standard bundle is also on sale for £549 with the screen-less N2 controller, or for £689 with the RC 2 controller, via the same Amazon link.
Price check: £779 at the DJI store
Over £200 off is a massive discount and the lowest-ever price for DJI's rugged action camera from 2023 that shoots superb 4K and is waterproof up to 18m. It has been upgraded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro, but that model is much pricier now. It was the Osmo Action 4 convinced me action cams are better than mirrorless for vacations and it remains one of the best models available today.
DJI's latest action camera is one of the best out there, with some seriously impressive features for serious users. We gave the Action 5 Pro 4.5 stars in our review, praising its excellent 4K video quality, high quality build quality which features dual OLED screens, class leading 20m waterproofingwithout case and long battery life. It also works seamlessly with DJI's wireless mics. Rivals have higher resolution video, but DJI has doubled down on 4K quality. The record-low price for the superb action cam in Price Day was £237, but just £12 more is still a fine deal.
I tested the Mini 4K and would recommend it in a heartbeat to first-time pilots. It's a stripped-back version of the Mini 4 Pro for less than half the price. The current sale price for the Mini 4K in the UK equals the record-low. The above is for the Fly More Combo with two additional batteries, charging hub and carry case. However, there's the cheaper standard bundle available too, for just £225 (was £269).
DJI's answer to the HoverAir X1 selfie drone was the Neo, which boasts more flight control options, including FPV for which you'll need an additional headset. However, HoverAir's X1 has the edge for tracking skills and image quality, but not by a lot. The Neo is the cheaper of the two – the above deal is for the Fly More Combo which includes an additional battery and charging hub. Don't need those extras? You can get the standalone bundle for just £139 (was £169).
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
