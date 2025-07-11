There are just hours left of Amazon's four day Prime Day sale, and as I write there are still some superb prices for a few DJI drones, action cams and wireless mics, including record-low prices for the Mini 4K, Osmo Action 4 and, for the UK-only, the Mini 4 Pro.

In the US, the Mini 4K beginner drone is available for just $239 at Amazon (was $299), while in the UK, the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo is just £759 at Amazon – that's a great price for a sub-250g model that we rate as the best drone overall.

I've included 15 Prime Day DJI deals below, which are set to expire after the sale finishes tonight. If you're in the US, this could be the last time to grab such a low price, what with tariffs and uncertainty surrounding DJI's presence in the US moving forward.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor, DJI expert and Prime Day veteran. Over the last few years, I've been reviewing DJI's latest drones, action cameras and wireless mics, while covering the world's biggest tech sales which of course includes Black Friday, too. DJI drones are easy recommendations – the Chinese tech giant is streets ahead of the competition. However, its future presence in the US is unknown, what with heavy tariffs and the uncertainty around a DJI drone ban. Not all new DJI drones are making it to the US, the Mavic 4 Pro included, and existing stock is being bought up fast, so the deals below could be your last chance to pick up the best value and highest performing drone for your budget. Rest assured, I also know the price history of each product – there are tools for that – and I've distilled all of this knowledge into my pick of the best DJI deals included below.

DJI Neo: $199 at Amazon The sale prices which were available earlier in Prime Day week are gone, but I've kept the Neo in this guide for one reason – it's still available at Amazon, where elsewhere it's out of stock. The sale price, for DJI's answer to HoverAir's innovate X1 selfie drone, was $169 for the standard bundle – it's worth checking the link to see if that deal returns. There's also the Neo Fly More Combo for $289 which includes an additional battery and charging hub – again it's back to full price having dropped to $229 earlier this week.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: was £329 now £249 at Argos DJI's latest action camera is one of the best out there, with some seriously impressive features for serious users. We gave the Action 5 Pro 4.5 stars in our review, praising its excellent 4K video quality, high quality build quality which features dual OLED screens, class leading 20m waterproofingwithout case and long battery life. It also works seamlessly with DJI's wireless mics. Rivals have higher resolution video, but DJI has doubled down on 4K quality. The record-low price for the superb action cam in Price Day was £237, but just £12 more is still a fine deal.