Forget DJI – the OG selfie drone by HoverAir just got its first major discount for Prime Day at 33% off
A selfie drone so good, DJI had to make its own version
HoverAir's X1 is the OG selfie drone, able to take off from the palm of your hand within seconds of unboxing, equipped with superb tracking skills for dynamic aerial 12MP selfies and smooth 2.7K video. Now, two years since it took to the skies, the X1 gets its first major discounts of 30-33%, depending on where you live. That's just $269 at Amazon in the US, or £276.50 at Amazon in the UK.
Despite being updated a year later with the Hover X1 Pro, the original price of the X1 had remained... until now. The deal is for the 'Combo' bundle which includes two batteries and a charging dock for both units. To sweeten the Prime Day deal, HoverAir is chucking in a PU carry case, too.
Drone deals are pretty light this year, especially in the US, and so the first major discount for HoverAir's innovative selfie drone is welcome. It's one of the many tech deals that you'll find over at TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub, where only the best deals are being shared – do check it out.
Amazon Prime Day deal: HoverAir X1
$130 off – that's 33% – is a generous deal for the HoverAir X1 Combo bundle. You get the selfie drone, two batteries, charging hub and a 'PU' carry case thrown in for good measure. There's a Combo Plus bundle too for $299 which adds a third battery.
The discount on the X1 is slightly less in the UK, at 30%. Still, it's the best deal yet for the HoverAir X1 Combo bundle which includes the selfie drone, two batteries, charging hub and a free 'PU' carry case. Like in the US, the Combo Plus bundle for £304.50 adds a third battery.
We gave the OG selfie drone four stars out of five in our HoverAir X1 review, saying it "puts fun back into drone flights". Made by Zero Zero Robotics', the X1 sure is an easy-to-use drone that many people aptly describe as a flying selfie stick.
The X1 is incredibly simple to get-going, safe and, it performs incredibly well when it comes to tracking subjects autonomously. Above all, it’s a whole lot of fun.
We’d confidently recommend the HoverAir X1 as being one of the best beginner drones available, even if it has been updated with the X1 Pro with its higher resolution 4K video skills.
The newer model is much pricier now though, and if you want a slick, feathweight drone which weighs just 4.41oz / 125g and can track you from the air with speeds up to 15mph, then the original X1 is the best value option to pick.
Perhaps there's no higher praise than imitation – DJI launched its own selfie drone later on, the Neo, and I've included deals for that drone below, along with DJI's regular beginner drone, the Mini 4K.
More Prime Day beginner drone deals
DJI responded to HoverAir with its own selfie drone, the Neo. It boasts more flight control options, including FPV for which you'll need an additional headset, and it comes in cheaper. I reckon HoverAir has the edge for tracking skills and image quality, but not by a lot. In addition to the standalone price above, there's the Fly More Combo for $229 (was $289) which includes an additional battery and charging hub.
I tested the Mini 4K and would recommend it in a heartbeat to first-time pilots looking for a regular quadcopter drone with camera. It's a stripped-back version of the Mini 4 Pro for less than half the price. The current sale prices for the Mini 4K are record-lows and include this Fly More Combo with two additional batteries, charging hub and carry case, while the standard bundle now costs just $239 (was $299).
There's a similar deal for the above drone in the US but for UK shoppers, with the current sale equalling the record-low. The UK price in the link is for the Fly More Combo with two additional batteries, charging hub and carry case. However, there's that cheaper standard bundle available too, for just £225 (was £269).
DJI's answer to the HoverAir X1 was the Neo, which boasts more flight control options, including FPV for which you'll need an additional headset. However, HoverAir's X1 has the edge for tracking skills and image quality, but not by a lot. The Neo is the cheaper of the two – the above deal is for the Fly More Combo which includes an additional battery and charging hub. Don't need those extras? You can get the standalone bundle for just £139 (was £169).
