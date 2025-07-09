"It beats Insta360 and GoPro for value", and now this 360 camera is even cheaper for Prime Day – an unbelievable $169 / £169
Such a low price for a 5.7K video 360 camera
The Akaso 360 was only just announced this week, and we said it "beats Insta360 and GoPro for value" in our in-depth review. That was before a Prime Day price cut too, which hammers home the brand new 360 camera's low-cost credentials – it's now just $169 at Amazon in the US, or £168 at Amazon in the UK.
You simply need to apply the coupon / voucher and then head to checkout to bag the $30 / 15% discount respectively. For UK shoppers, that 15% discount applies to three other memory card bundles. The Akaso 360 was already the cheapest-ever 360 camera by some margin, and Akaso has further let loose in this Prime Day deal.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Akaso 360
The Akaso 360 camera launched for $199 on July 7 – the day before Prime Day week started – which pitted it against the heavily discounted Insta360 X3. However, Akaso has acted with an immediate price cut of its own – $30 off – establishing its first-ever 360 cam's cheapest-ever crown.
Just a day old when Prime Day week started, the Akaso 360 entered the market against the heavily discounted Insta360 X3. Akaso has acted fast with a 15% discount voucher, which can be applied to any one of four bundles – no memory card or with a 64, 128 or 256GB card.
Our Akaso 360 review, in which we gave the low-cost action cam maker's first-ever 360 camera a four stars out of five rating, described it as "a fine low-cost alternative to rivals from Insta360 and GoPro".
The Akaso 360 is affordable, simple to use and pretty capable. Image quality and 5.7K video features lag behind Insta360's latest 8K flagship models, the X5 and X4, but the Akaso 360 still creates good-looking 360 videos and photos with minimal effort.
It's more in line with the Insta360 X3 – which shows how far Insta360 is ahead of the competition. Be warned, though: the Akaso 360 is not designed for rough use, nor is it fully waterproof. If you need a camera to document watersports or extreme activities, you'll be better off with the Insta360 X3 or GoPro Max (2025).
More Prime Day 360 camera deals
The closest you can get for value to the Akaso 360 is the Insta360 X3. It was updated with the X4 and consequently the X5, but remains on sale new and has a comparable feature set to the Akaso model.
In fact, the X3 is the more versatile 360 camera of the two because it's waterproof up to 33ft / 10m, whereas the Akaso 360 is not. If your adventures involve water, I'd go for the X3. Another alternative is the GoPro Max (2025), which is also on sale for a record-low price. I've included links to the best deals below.
The X3 is now two generations old and tops out at 5.7K video, whereas its successors can shoot 8K. However, it's still the better 360 camera than the Akaso 360, with the same powerful Insta360 image stabilization and crucially 33ft / 10m waterproofing. There's bullet time and time shift modes too. This is easily the best Insta360 deal in the Amazon Prime Day sales.
You can grab the same price at the Insta360 store.
GoPro unveiled this 'new' 360 action cam earlier this year... only it wasn't the Max 2 we were hoping for (that's coming), but a refresh of the original Max from 2019. Still, the familiar new version shoots decent 5.7K resolution 360 video and 16.6MP and came in at a much lower price point than the original Max, and its price has been further slashed for Prime Day by another $70. This is one of the best deals for a 360 camera by the big name in action cams, but Akaso's model is much cheaper.
Now two generations old, the X3 tops out at 5.7K video, whereas its successors can shoot 8K. However, it still edges out the Akaso 360, with Insta360's legendary image stabilization and, crucially, 33ft / 10m waterproofing. This is easily the best Insta360 deal in the Amazon Prime Day sales.
You can grab the same price at the Insta360 store.
GoPro's 'new' 360 action cam for 2025 wasn't the much delayed Max 2 (that's coming), but a refresh of the original Max from 2019 at a lower price point. The latest iteration still shoots 5.7K resolution 360 video and 16.6MP stills. Even better – for Prime Day the price has been cut by another £70, making the Max (2025) one of the best value 360 cameras, even if the Akaso 360 is cheaper still.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
