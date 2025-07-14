It's the final day of the Insta360 sale – should you buy a 360 camera now or wait? Here's my expert advice

Prime Day sales might be over, but there are still some killer deals to be had on action cameras, for today at least. Insta360's biggest-ever sale is due to end today, with stand-out deals including the Insta360 X3 for $249.99 at Amazon US or £259.99 at Amazon UK, with other bundles available.

The next-generation Insta360 X4 is also on sale for a record-low price of just $349.99 at Amazon US or £349.99 at Amazon UK, while the GoPro Max (2025) is also at new low price of $299 or £278 at Amazon. These aren't even the cheapest 360 cameras – the Akaso 360 was launched last week for just $199 / £199.

These prices are ridiculously low for feature-packed cameras with tricks your phone doesn't have, but even so, should you act now before it's too late?

There are further alternatives to the above too, including the Insta360 X5, which is the best 360 camera available, plus exciting new models tipped to be on the horizon by DJI and GoPro.

The way I see it, there are five buying options to consider – let's run through each one, while further down the page I've included links to today's best prices.

1. The world's cheapest 360 camera – the Akaso 360

Just $199 / £199

Not waterproof

(Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

It's the cheapest-ever 360 camera and an excellent performer, especially considering this is Akaso's first 360 camera. However, despite being launched just last week, the Akaso 360 feels dated versus other 360 cameras in this roundup.

If your budget can stretch a little further, the Insta360 X3 is even the better option. It also shoots 5.7K video with complete 360 coverage and handy invisible selfie-stick skills, but the X3 goes two steps further – it can shoot detail rich HDR video, plus it's waterproof to 33ft / 10m.

The Akaso 360 isn't waterproof, which means it's the only camera in this roundup that can't truly be classed as an action camera. Still, if you have no intention of submerging your 360 camera, then the Akaso 360 is easily the lowest-price option

2. Older Insta360 models

X3 from just $249 / £259

X4 from $349 / £359

(Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

In my opinion, the best value 360 cameras today are the Insta360 X3 and X4. The older X3 shoots 5.7K video and uses the same Insta360 editing apps as the X4, plus it's around $100 / £100 cheaper in the sales. It's the second-cheapest option today and a better camera than the Akaso 360, given it's waterproof and can shoot lovely HDR video.

The X4 was Insta360's first 8K camera to capture 360 footage, and it a sizeable upgrade of the X3. If you can stretch to $350 / £350, then the X4 is probably the best option overall for features, performance and price.

3. Go for GoPro still?

GoPro Max (2025) uses old tech from the original Max

It is much cheaper than the original Max

(Image credit: GoPro)

This year, GoPro announced a revised version of its original Max 360 camera, which was launched as long ago as 2019. Since then, Insta360 has launched several new models and has advanced 360 camera tech to become the market leader. It was a little disappointing, therefore, to see such small updates in the Max (2025).

That being said, there was a big price drop for the 2025 edition, which brought GoPro's 360 camera in line with the Insta360 X3, and the two models are pretty similar in terms of capability, with 5.7K video and superb stabilization powers.

The Max (2025) also has a big price drop in the sales and it's only a little more than the X3 – now just $299 / £278 – which could make it the better option of the two if you prefer GoPro in general, although the X4 is a much more capable shooter.

4. Splash out on the latest model

Insta360 X5 costs $519 / £493 today

It's a minor update of the X4, but with one game-changing feature

The X5 (left) alongside the older X4 (right) (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

The X5 is a decent update of the X4, but many users will feel there's not enough to justify the extra outlay, especially given the X4 is that much cheaper in the sales today.

Both cameras shoot the best quality 8K 360 video that I've seen, with the X5 being better in low light with its new and larger twin sensors. However, there's one killer feature that could make the X5 the best value option in this roundup, even though it's the priciest pick – and that's swappable lenses.

In the event of damage, it's possible to swap the lenses out of the X5 for new ones, which are available as an extra purchase from $35 / £27. If you shoot outdoor sports and the like, then there's a high chance that the lenses of your 360 camera will get damaged, which effectively is game over for the camera as the repair costs are too high to justify.

Lens protectors are available to prevent damage in the first place, but they also have an adverse impact on image quality, and I think it's better to shoot without them if at all possible. So even though the X5 is the priciest option, its low-cost replacement lenses could make it the best value option.

5. Wait it out for new models

DJI Osmo 360 is rumored to drop later this month

GoPro teased the Max 2

The recent teaser which revealed the GoPro Max 2 (Image credit: GoPro)

There's the best-ever prices for 360 cameras right now, and the X5 is a top model with very little by way of drawbacks. However, the market is set to get much busier with two new releases – the rumored DJI Osmo 360 and the teased GoPro Max 2.

While the Osmo 360 isn't official, rumors have been circulating for months and the latest leaks point to a release later this month. I'm confident it'll take the fight to the Insta360 X5, but this will be DJI's first 360 camera, so it's an unknown.

Meanwhile, the GoPro Max 2 could finally drop, following a teaser from GoPro that gave us a first official glimpse of the much-delayed 360 camera. We don't know any specs yet, but presumably it'll be a proper upgrade from the original Max, especially given the recent 2025 edition.

I expect both upcoming models to shoot 8K video, but whether or not they can beat the X5, we'll have to see. If either of these cameras feature swappable lenses like the X5, it could be worth holding off your 360 camera purchase, especially if either model comes in at a lower price point, however unlikely that will be.

