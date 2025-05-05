Major DJI Osmo 360 leak includes dozens of images of the 360-degree camera – and its manual
But will it ever launch?
- More DJI Osmo 360 imagery leaks out
- We see the inside and the outside of the camera
- The launch of the device is in doubt
The Insta360 X5 has only just arrived on the scene, but it seems we might get another flagship 360-degree camera very soon: dozens of images of the DJI Osmo 360 have now leaked, together with its instruction manual.
These leaks come from @Quadro_News and @hakasushi (via Notebookcheck), and give us a very detailed look at both the outside and the inside of the camera. The pictures seem to be from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) testing in the US.
We first heard about the DJI Osmo 360 arriving at the FCC back in October, so this compact 360-degree camera has been a long time coming. We then saw further leaked images appear online in February, apparently showing the camera with the DJI Osmo Action 6.
The most recent leak around this camera came in March, when we got another unofficial shot of the DJI Osmo 360, together with the news that it could well have a 1/1.3-inch image sensor for capturing high-resolution photos and videos.
Will we ever see it?
👉To break your boredom, here are some photos of the DJI Osmo 360 prototype💁♂️#dji #djiosmo360 pic.twitter.com/Ywi3cChOeDMay 4, 2025
We don't actually learn too much from the latest leak, though the instruction manual does mention a 1,950 mAh battery. There's also confirmation that the camera will have an on-board touchscreen, and work with the DJI Mimo app.
However, tipster @JasperEllens suggests we may not actually see the DJI Osmo 360 after all. He points to a lack of retailer leaks and ongoing uncertainty over tariffs in the US as reasons why DJI might have put this particular product on pause.
It would be a shame if DJI wasn't able to give the likes of the Insta360 X5 and the GoPro Max some extra competition, but times are tough for hardware companies right now – we know that the GoPro Max 2 has also seen several issues and delays.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Everything considered, DJI would be forgiven for concentrating on making the best drones in the business, rather than any new action cameras. However, these leaks show that the DJI Osmo 360 is a long way down its development road, so we'll have to wait and see.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.