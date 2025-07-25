DJI reveals Osmo 360 release date – as leaked 15-minute video shows exactly how it compares to the Insta360 X5

The optimized square sensor of the Osmo 360, alongside its profile in the official DJI teaser.

DJI's first 360 camera will be unveiled on July 31 at 8AM EDT (1PM UK, 10PM AEST)

Teaser shows a square imaging sensor, which is an optimized 1-inch type

YouTuber accidentally posts in-depth review, which has since been removed

DJI is set to enter another action camera frontier with its first 360 camera, the Osmo 360.

Following a string of leaks, which most recently revealed the Osmo 360's packaging with a number of specs that includes 8K video and 120MP stills, plus Australia pricing, we now have official word of when to expect the Osmo 360 – the launch is set for July 31 at 8AM EDT (1PM UK, 10PM AEST).

It's set to take on the Insta360 X5 as one of the best 360 cameras. For example, the previously leaked packaging details a larger sensor for "1-inch 360 imaging... when capturing 360 content, Osmo 360's CMOS sensor features an imaging area equivalent to that of a 1-inch CMOS sensor."

Exactly what the above meant was somewhat of a mystery until the teaser dropped, as it reveals the sensor is a square aspect, presumably optimized for 360-degree image capture (see teaser, below).

We could pore over previous leaks once more to build a picture of the Osmo 360 ahead of next week's launch; however, we don't need to. A YouTuber accidentally posted a 15 minute review, which includes comparisons against the Insta360 X5.

The video has since been removed, but not before eagle-eyed DJI tipsters have captured and shared it, as you can see below.

DJI and Insta360 set for another round in the ring

DJI appears hellbent on conquering the action camera market, offering stiff competition to GoPro. Meanwhile, Insta360 has long surpassed GoPro – the action camera OG – as the 360 camera market leader.

And even with the GoPro Max 2 officially en route, it looks like Insta360 now has staunch competition elsewhere, from DJI.

The leaked 15-minute video has been removed, but not before being spotted and shared by @gelon1983 on X (formerly Twitter) and then serial DJI leaker @QuadroNews.

In the video, we can see the Osmo 360 has a GoPro Max-like design which is a little squarer than the stick-like design of the X5, while it weighs just 6.5oz / 184g – around 10% lighter than the Insta360 X5.

It looks like there will be a bundle which includes additional batteries and a three-battery charging case, while USB-C seemingly supports fast 30W charging.

The optimized square sensor can record 8K video with 10-bit color depth and DJI's flat D-Log color profile, whereas the X5 is limited to 8-bit color depth. The combination of larger sensor and greater color depth should result in a more natural looking image.

There are several side-by-side sample videos shot with the Osmo 360 and X5 in the video, demonstrating the difference in picture quality.

We also get a run-through of some of the Osmo 360's features, including 128GB internal storage, a single lens mode, plus DJI's new 360 editing suite.

One area where the X5 has the upper hand, especially for gung-ho users, is that its lenses can be fully replaced in the event of damage, whereas the Osmo 360's – like any other 360 camera – are fixed.

For more details, feel free to check out the leaked video. We can now expect a flood of Osmo 360 content on July 31, at which point the 360 camera market will really get interesting.