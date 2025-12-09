Get the latest Civilization 7 DLC for free just in time for the newest update
- The latest Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update has arrived
- It adds a new wave of content for Tides of Power Collection owners plus a new map type and the usual fixes
- The DLC is still available to claim for free
The latest update for Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is here and it includes a wealth of content for the recent Tides of Power Collection DLC - an expansion that's available to claim for free right now as part of a limited time offer!
Tides of Power Collection owners can now play as the new leader Sayyida al Hurra. A famous historical figure , she was the wife of the Moroccan king and governor of the city Tétouan. In-game, her abilities are catered towards diplomacy and military strength, with a unique ability to reward a free Naval Unit for each completed Espionage Action.
Two new civilizations have arrived too: Iceland for the Exploration Age, and Ottomans for the Modern Age.
Players on all platforms can add the Tides of Power Collection to their libraries for free until January 5, 2026. After this date publisher 2K says that it will be made available for purchase, so make sure to get it for free while you still can.
It also includes the pirate leader Edward Teach, the Republic of Pirates and Tonga civilizations, and four new wonders that were released back in November.
In addition to this, the update introduces a new Shattered Seas map type. It seems like the perfect fit for those that crave naval combat, with loads of large islands and plenty of ocean to explore.
This is on top of a wealth of improvements to biomes, some strategic balance changes, and plenty of fixes that you can see in full via the official patch notes.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.
