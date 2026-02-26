The monthly PlayStation Plus games for March 2026 have been revealed

They include Monster Hunter Rise , PGA Tour 2K25 , The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road , and Slime Rancher 2

Members can claim the free games from March 3

Sony has officially announced the next batch of PlayStation Plus games for March 2026.

Starting from March 3 through to April 6, all members of PlayStation Plus tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Premium, will be able to claim four games next month.

Like with almost every monthly PS Plus collection, the games for March were leaked ahead of time, but Sony has now confirmed what they are in a new PlayStation Blog post.

The games include PGA Tour 2K25, the latest entry in the golf simulation series, and let players compete in The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

There's also The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road, which grants access to the base game and all major Chapter zones, including Morrowind, Summerset, Elsweyr, Greymoor, Blackwood, High Isle, Necrom, and Gold Road, as well as all the biomes and quest arcs across Tamriel.

Monster Hunter Rise will also be on offer. The game was originally released on Nintendo Switch in 2021 before it arrived on PS5 and PS4 in 2023.

Finally, there's Slime Rancher 2, the adorable sequel to the award-winning hit, which TechRadar Gaming's Gaming Editor Dashiell Wood calls "the kind of game I could play for hours and hours" and "one of the most relaxing games I've ever played."

You can check out the full list of games and their platforms below:

PlayStation Plus games for March 2026

PGA Tour 2K25 - PS5

- PS5 Monster Hunter Rise - PS5, PS4

- PS5, PS4 Slime Rancher 2 - PS5

- PS5 The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road - PS5, PS4

Members have until March 2 to claim February's PlayStation Plus games, which include Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

