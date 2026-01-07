Publisher Bethesda has revealed loads of new content that's coming to The Elder Scrolls Online throughout the year, with the vast majority of it being available free for all players.

The popular massively multiplayer online (MMO) game transitioned away from receiving big annual expansions at the start of 2025, adapting a premium content pass model that’s now transitioning to a more dynamic seasonal system intended to deliver an exciting mix of content at a less rigid pace.

This year is already shaping up to be one of the biggest in the game’s 12-year history, and it’s almost impossible to recap everything that’s been announced so far, and there’s even more to come.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer deciding if now might be a good time to take the plunge and explore the vast online world of Tamriel, these are the best and biggest additions coming to the game in the near future.

1. The game’s first event zone is on the way

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The game’s very first event zone, the Night Market, is set to release on April 29. Game director Nick Giacomini described it as an example of some “new, experimental content,” and it might give us a good idea of what future updates could look like.

It’s a limited-time player-versus-environment (PvE) zone that’s filled with new mechanics and difficulty levels that the team wants to try out - effectively part in-game event and part testing ground for interesting ideas.

It’s set in Fargrave, a zone that previously appeared extensively in the game’s Gates of Oblivion storyline, and features loads of challenging encounters to put your combat skills to the test. Although accessible to anyone, it’s best for high-level players accompanied by a group of friends or playing with their Guild.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

You’ll be able to align yourself with one of three unique factions in the area, all competing to make the most progress. Of course, there will be plenty of rewards for players willing to take on the challenge, including a large new house that you can upgrade by making progress in the zone. It’s the first house in the game that comes with its own in-built bank, too, which is going to be pretty useful for managing your inventory.

The team already plans to bring the event back in the future, with it returning at least once more and potentially even becoming permanent if it’s enjoyed by players.

2. Two new stories are coming to the game

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Lore lovers rejoice - new story content is on the way, and some of it is centered around the Thieves Guild. The shadowy organization already has a strong presence in The Elder Scrolls Online, but players will be able to experience a new set of quests come the release of Season One in the summer.

If you’re not too interested in sneaking around, a second dose of story content introduces quests focused on Sheogarath - the iconic mad god who has previously (and very memorably) appeared in the worlds of The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion via The Shivering Isles expansion.

Presumably, we’ll be learning more about what these new narrative additions entail in the weeks and months to come.

3. Prepare for big improvements for solo players

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

If, like me, you mainly play The Elder Scrolls Online solo, then you’ll be pleased to hear that a wealth of improvements are on the way as part of season two at the end of the year.

This includes the addition of two solo versions of the existing Moon Hunter Keen and March of Sacrifices so that you can learn their mechanics or experience their narrative content without the pressure of having other players running around completing objectives.

Solo mode is planned to have its own difficulty levels, so you can adjust the level of challenge, and potentially even a dedicated option just for immersing yourself in the story. There are plans to expand the ability to play alone to even more dungeons if it proves popular, too.

4. Expect plenty of other quality of life changes

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There will be loads of quality of life changes throughout the year, too, including big visual updates to combat.

In March, the Dragonknight class and abilities will receive a big visual refresh alongside the two-handed weapon skill line - plus a little balancing to boot. Then, in June, the Werewolf skill line is set to receive some love in the form of new models for both male and female werewolves and some balancing work.

The Warden class is then being similarly updated in September, followed by the Sorcerer class in November. All of these changes are meant to modernize the combat and remove much of the floatiness of the old animations.

Other neat improvements include the ability to re-spec your skills and attributes for free via the UI, the addition of account-wide outfit slots, an increased furnishing limit to help you build the virtual home of your dreams (plus an even higher limit for ESO+ members), and much faster mount training to address the grind of levelling up your ride.

Premium game packs, including Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, and Imperial City, and being made available to all players - with Greymoor to follow at the end of the year. Who doesn't love some freebies?

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.