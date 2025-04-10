The Elder Scrolls Online might be just about to become the first MMO that's not miserable for lapsed players to return to

Having originally launched more than a decade ago, The Elder Scrolls Online has grown into one of the most content-rich and successful massively multiplayer online (MMO) games on the market.

Last year, developer Zenimax Online Studios revealed that it would be moving away from the annual release of major expansions and towards a seasonal model which would offer more consistent updates throughout the year. Now, thanks to the recent 2025 Elder Scrolls Online Direct broadcast, we know what that will entail this year and have had our first glimpse at some of the new content in store.

Speaking on the stream, Zenimax Online Studios studio head Matt Firor said that the studios wants to "put more of a focus on testing and new ideas" in order to "ensure the game remains fresh and modern for years into the future."

Looking to the future, he affirmed that "the game is strong, the studio is committed" and that the studio has listened to feedback "about more variety and to shake things up."

Jumping back in

Following existing updates to the game's tutorial, The Elder Scrolls Online will also be getting a revamped experience for returning players. These 'welcome back' features are designed to ease those who may have taken a break back into the game, providing a refresher on core mechanics and systems with a series of rewards.

The various Starting Zones will also be receiving graphical updates, with new lighting, assets, and effects to bring them more in line with the look and fidelity of more recently added areas. This likely is going to be great for new players, but also might provide a compelling reason for existing fans to create a new character and experience it all from scratch.

As someone who hasn't booted up The Elder Scrolls Online in a couple of months, this definitely all sounds tempting. I've poured hundreds of hours into the game over the years, but coming back to it after a break is always a bit of an uphill battle - often sending me straight to YouTube for a recap of existing features and explainers about new things I may have missed.

This is the case for many of the best MMOs, at least in my experience, so these features might prove a brilliant way to help set The Elder Scrolls Online further apart.

Melting pot

Content throughout the year will be released as part of Seasons of the Worm Cult, which will introduce a brand new island called Solstice and new story content that serves as a direct sequel to the original base game storyline.

Based on everything that I've seen so far, Solstice certainly looks like one of the most interesting environments in The Elder Scrolls Online to date. It has a unique tropical aesthetic, with bright sunny beached and palm trees.

This is contrasted by majestic, fantastical High Elf architecture and more tribal Argonian buildings in the main city of Sunport - which has a unique blend of the two cultures.

On your first visit to the island, you're introduced to the setting and tasked with liberating the city from the Worm Cult - a returning faction of necromancers that is attempting to control the island in order to harvest the souls of unlucky citizens.

Plenty of well-known characters from across the last decade of The Elder Scrolls Online will return including Razum-Dar, Skordo, Vanus Galerion, and Gabrielle.

As part of the next update, a new 12-person trial, Ossein Cage, is also being added which sees players tasked with destroying a massive, powerful Daedric relic that feeds on pain and suffering.

This is only the beginning, however, as more content (including a gigantic, server-wide live event) will be revealed and released as the year goes on.

Even more possibilities

One of the biggest new additions, coming to all players, is a brand new subclassing system. This will let you use Skill Lines from other classes, without needing to create a new character of that specific class.

It's unlocked as an account-wide ability at level 50, letting you add and remove Skill Lines freely. According to the developers, this takes the seven possible classes on offer and transforms them with more than 3,000 unique possible combinations.

As someone who has stuck with the exact same character since day one, this seems like an absolute blessing and will open up so many more exciting ways to customize my build and experiment with new powers and abilities.

This year's premium content will be released as part of a new content pass format. Those who purchase now will be able to play a new Fallen Banner dungeon pack, then dive into Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 in June 2025. This will be followed by the server-wide event (titled Writhing Wall) in Q3 2025, then the second and final Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2 in Q4 2025. You will also get your hands on a bonus mount, pet, and memento when you purchase the pass.

The Seasons of the Worm Cult prologue quest is available right now, giving you an early taste of the start of the story. While release timings are still subject to change, this is all pretty exciting stuff for me. I mainly play The Elder Scrolls Online for its exploration and story content, so having that delivered over multiple months rather than all at once should help maintain my interest.

If you're keen to give The Elder Scrolls Online a go, it's available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

For a limited time, you can also claim a free in-game pet to celebrate the 2025 Elder Scrolls Online Direct with the code 2025ESODirect.