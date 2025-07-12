A 4K Blu-ray player is the best way to upgrade your TV’s sound and visuals – and this one’s irresistibly cheap for Prime Day, but the deal ends today!

If you're looking for a way into 4K Blu-ray, this cheap Panasonic player is a great start. You can get the Panasonic DP-UB154 for $161 (was $197.99) at Amazon.

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the player, as it's been down to $149 before, but this is still a big saving.

Amazon Prime Day has brought a lot of great discounts, but to see a 4K Blu-ray player discount is rare. This is a perfect budget player for getting into the (addictive) world of 4K Blu-ray.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Panasonic DP-UB154

Panasonic DP-UB154 4K Blu-ray player: was $197.99 now $161.99 at Amazon This deal knocks $36 off the Panasonic DP-UB154, a great budget 4K Blu-ray player, now even cheaper. It's not the lowest price it's ever been (it hit $149 in the past) but it's a pretty solid deal nonetheless. The UB-154 has great picture reproduction, solid upscaling of non-4K sources and supports HDR10 and HDR10+ format. Dolby Vision would be a nice addition, but you'll need to pay extra for that. Still, this is an affordable player that is a great starter for 4K.

The Panasonic DP-UB154 earned four stars in my review. I found it offered "brilliant HDR pictures" and "effective upscaling of lower-resolution sources". Its picture reproduction resulted in bold, vibrant, and detailed pictures and did a good job at maintaining film grain in older movies, something cinephiles will appreciate.

Features-wise, the UB154 doesn't have the same list as some of the best 4K Blu-ray players. There's no support for Dolby Vision, but there is HDR10+ and HDR10 support, the latter of which should cover you for most discs. There is also Dolby Atmos, hi-res audio, and CD playback.

For a budget player, the UB154 is a perfect gateway into the world of 4K Blu-ray: just don't blame me if you end up with a shelf full of 4K discs!

