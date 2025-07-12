A 4K Blu-ray player is the best way to upgrade your TV’s sound and visuals – and this one’s irresistibly cheap for Prime Day, but the deal ends today!

Deals
By published

Your start to 4K Blu-ray!

Panasonic DP-UB154 price cut deal image
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a way into 4K Blu-ray, this cheap Panasonic player is a great start. You can get the Panasonic DP-UB154 for $161 (was $197.99) at Amazon.

See all of today's best Amazon deals

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the player, as it's been down to $149 before, but this is still a big saving.

Amazon Prime Day has brought a lot of great discounts, but to see a 4K Blu-ray player discount is rare. This is a perfect budget player for getting into the (addictive) world of 4K Blu-ray.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Panasonic DP-UB154

Panasonic DP-UB154 4K Blu-ray player
Panasonic DP-UB154 4K Blu-ray player: was $197.99 now $161.99 at Amazon

This deal knocks $36 off the Panasonic DP-UB154, a great budget 4K Blu-ray player, now even cheaper. It's not the lowest price it's ever been (it hit $149 in the past) but it's a pretty solid deal nonetheless. The UB-154 has great picture reproduction, solid upscaling of non-4K sources and supports HDR10 and HDR10+ format. Dolby Vision would be a nice addition, but you'll need to pay extra for that. Still, this is an affordable player that is a great starter for 4K.

View Deal

The Panasonic DP-UB154 earned four stars in my review. I found it offered "brilliant HDR pictures" and "effective upscaling of lower-resolution sources". Its picture reproduction resulted in bold, vibrant, and detailed pictures and did a good job at maintaining film grain in older movies, something cinephiles will appreciate.

Features-wise, the UB154 doesn't have the same list as some of the best 4K Blu-ray players. There's no support for Dolby Vision, but there is HDR10+ and HDR10 support, the latter of which should cover you for most discs. There is also Dolby Atmos, hi-res audio, and CD playback.

For a budget player, the UB154 is a perfect gateway into the world of 4K Blu-ray: just don't blame me if you end up with a shelf full of 4K discs!

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals

James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.