4K Blu-ray fans assemble! You can get the brand new Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray disc player for a hugely discounted price ahead of Prime Day
Get $80 off the Sony UBP-X700 now
Looking to get into 4K Blu-ray? I've got good news: The 2025 version of Sony's UBP-X700 player is available for $218 (was $299.99) at Amazon, and it only came out a few weeks ago!
Amazon Prime Day kicks off next week, but there's no need to wait for this deal. The Sony UBP-X700 (2025) is a new version of the top budget pick in our guide to the best 4K Blu-ray players. It's a feature-packed player with Dolby Vision support and superb picture reproduction, and this deal makes it even more affordable.
Early Prime Day deal: Sony UBP-X700 (2025) 4K Blu-ray player
Sony has released a 2025 version of its excellent 4K Blu-ray player, the Sony UBP-X700. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR video formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. It has 4K upscaling for Blu-ray and DVD, plus support for a wide array of discs. We haven't tested the 2025 version of the UBP-X700, but if it delivers the same performance as the original, it's sure to be a top-notch player. This discount knocks a massive 27% off the price, which is a big drop considering it only launched a few weeks ago!
When I reviewed it, I loved the original Sony UBP-X700, as it delivered incredible picture reproduction, with realistic textures and bold vibrant colors. It also had excellent upscaling, adding more refined textures and detail to 1080p Blu-rays and DVDs.
Similar to the previous UBP-X700, the new model has the same two HDMI ports, one for video and audio, and one for audio-only, along with a coaxial digital output. What the new version doesn't have is Wi-Fi for streaming apps. While the new X700's launch price was oddly high given the removal of Wi-Fi streaming, this deal makes the player a lot more tempting, as it's now roughly the same price as its predecessor.
I haven't tested the 2025 version of the UBP-X700, but if it's anything like its predecessor, it'll be a fantastic option for those looking for an affordable but brilliant 4K Blu-ray player.
