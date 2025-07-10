The price for Sony’s flagship OLED TV has dropped to $2,998 in this 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 II Prime Day deal at Amazon. That’s a $500 discount on its regular price, and a rare early price drop for a new flagship Sony TV.

The Bravia 8 II is one of the most anticipated OLED TVs of 2025, alongside the LG G5 and Samsung S95F. Both of those TVs are getting strong discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sales, so it’s good to see that Sony is keeping pace with the competition.

Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 II OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model, offering improved brightness, stunning picture quality, and the best built-in sound from a 2025 TV so far. PS5 gamers will also enjoy its special image-enhancing features for that console. Today's Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you want one of the best Sony OLED TVs available.

Sony’s top OLED TV scored five out of five stars for picture quality in our Sony Bravia 8 II review, with its QD-OLED display panel delivering much better than average brightness for an OLED TV. Color, contrast, and upscaling were also all outstanding in our tests, and the Bravia 8 II’s ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5’ features make it a particularly good fit for PS5 gamers.

Sony also goes the extra mile to make its TVs sound good, and the Bravia 8 II cleverly uses actuators positioned behind the TV’s screen that transform the entire screen into a speaker. A Voice Zoom 3 feature helps to boost dialogue levels in action-filled movie scenes, and the TV’s Acoustic Center Sync feature lets you use it as a center channel speaker when paired with a compatible Sony soundbar or wireless speaker system.

The Bravia 8 II’s sleek physical design and two-way support feet (which can clear ample space for a soundbar) contribute to its overall appeal. Sony TVs tend to cost more than the competition, but with this Prime Day discount, the price is just right.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is simply an excellent TV for a fantastic price.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model for $599.99 right now – though over the 4th July weekend, it was $549, I should note. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and we gave the 65-inch version five stars in our review, thanks to its much brighter screen than the rival LG C5 offers. It's also got all the latest gaming features, improved smart TV software, good built-in sound, and a sleek design. We've only tested the 65-inch model – other sizes use different screen tech – but we love it at this size, and especially for $700 off.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,676.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,676.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet, beating the previous best by $200. The 2024 OLED display delivers strong black tones, rich colors and tons of detail – perfect for a big screen. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

