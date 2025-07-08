I’m a TV expert, and these are the 3 OLED TV deals to look for on Prime Day

We’re only halfway through the year, but 2025 is looking to be an interesting one for fans of OLED TVs. The premium end of the OLED TV spectrum, in particular, has heated up, and while flagship OLEDs can be expensive, Amazon Prime Day provides an opportunity to score a top TV at a big discount.

Some of this year’s best OLED TVs have already seen price cuts. The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 II is now $2,998 at Amazon, a 14% discount. Samsung’s 65-inch S95F is $3,199 at Samsung, a $100 price cut. Lastly, the 65-inch LG G5 is $3,199.99 at Best Buy, $200 down from its previous $3,399.99 price.

While any price cut on an OLED TV is welcome, I expect prices for all three models to drop substantially lower during Prime Day sales. TechRadar has positively reviewed all three models, which provide a notable brightness boost over earlier OLEDs, and they are all well-featured on the gaming front.

Early Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 II OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model, offering improved brightness, stunning picture quality, and the best built-in sound from a 2025 TV so far. PS5 gamers will also enjoy its special image-enhancing features for that console. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you want one of the best Sony OLED TVs available.

Samsung S95F 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $3,199.99 at Samsung Samsung's flagship OLED TV for 2025 improves upon its predecessor with even higher brightness and a 2.0 version of its Glare-Free OLED screen. Gaming support has expanded with 4K 165Hz support across all four HDMI 2.1 ports, and the TV's Tizen smart interface now features the Samsung Art Store portal. Any deal is a good deal on this fantastic OLED TV.

LG G5 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399 now $3,199 at Best Buy The new LG G5 OLED is getting a $200 discount ahead of Prime Day at Best Buy, bringing the cost for the 65-inch model down to $3,199. In our LG G5 review, we praised it for its powerful brightness and contrast, as well as its ability to look great even in bright room lighting conditions – a rare feat for an OLED TV. The G5 is also great for gaming, featuring 4K at 165Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium support across its four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you’re in the market for an OLED TV, this one is highly recommended.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is an excellent all-around TV that scored five out of five stars for picture quality in our Sony Bravia 8 II review, and it also has impressive built-in speakers. It isn’t as well outfitted with gaming features as the LG G5 and Samsung S95F, but it’s ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5,’ meaning it has features that work specifically with PS5 consoles.

The Samsung S95F is one of the brightest OLED TVs we’ve yet tested, and it also has a Glare Free 2.0 screen that eliminates screen reflections when viewing in bright rooms. This makes it a great OLED TV for viewing sports, though movies also look fantastic on the S95F.

The LG G5 was the winner in TechRadar’s side-by-side comparison of three top OLED TVs, thanks to its super-bright picture and powerful contrast, which made it look good in all types of lighting conditions. I loved the LG G5 when I reviewed it, and I was sorry to have to send it back.

More early Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,184.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia. An awesome TV for an amazing price.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model for $599.99 right now – though over the 4th July weekend, it was $549, I should note. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and we gave the 65-inch version five stars in our review, thanks to its much brighter screen than the rival LG C5 offers. It's also got all the latest gaming features, improved smart TV software, good built-in sound, and a sleek design. We've only tested the 65-inch model – other sizes use different screen tech – but we love it at this size, and especially for $700 off.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet, beating the previous best by $200. The 2024 OLED display delivers strong black tones, rich colors and tons of detail – perfect for a big screen. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

