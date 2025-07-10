Samsung’s new mid-range OLED TV was already a great value, and the 65-inch Samsung S90F is now selling for just $1,797.99 at Amazon, a 28% discount and a fantastic deal.

This Amazon Prime Day deal brings the S90F’s price to a record-low, putting it at the same level as other 2025 mid-range OLED TVs such as the LG C5. With its QD-OLED display panel, the 65-inch S90F offers higher brightness than the C5, however, making it a more appealing OLED TV option than the C5 when it comes to picture quality.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung S90F

Samsung S90F 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,497.99 now $1,797.99 at Amazon Samsung's mid-range OLED TV for 2025 is getting a big, 28% discount for Prime Day. The 65-inch S90F features a bright QD-OLED display panel and is stocked with the same comprehensive set of gaming features as found on the flagship Samsung S95F OLED. The 65-inch S90F was already a great value, and this Prime Day deal makes it an even better one.

In our Samsung S90F 65-inch review, we appreciated its “beautifully crisp and clean picture with both native 4K sources and, thanks to the efforts of Samsung’s latest AI picture engine, upscaled HD images.” We also took note of its sound, which is “better and louder than you might expect from such an ultra-thin TV.”

The S90F comes with the same gaming features you’ll find on the flagship Samsung S95F OLED, one of the best TVs of 2025, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 165Hz support, FreeSync and G-Sync, and an ultra-low 9.2ms input lag. It also has Samsung’s Gaming Hub, featuring apps such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

The 65-inch Samsung S90F may not hit the same brightness levels as its flagship S95F sibling, and it lacks that model’s Glare Free screen tech, but at this new record-low price, the 65-inch S90F is arguably a much better deal.

More Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia. An awesome TV for an amazing price.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model for $599.99 right now – though over the 4th July weekend, it was $549, I should note. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,676.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,676.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet, beating the previous best by $200. The 2024 OLED display delivers strong black tones, rich colors and tons of detail – perfect for a big screen. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 II OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, stunning picture quality, and the best built-in sound from a 2025 TV so far. PS5 gamers will also enjoy its special image-enhancing features for that console. Today's Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.

