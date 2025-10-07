Another year, another excellent discount on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. This time, we've got big deals on two storage options. First up, the 1TB card is available for just $123.49 (was $159.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, you can go big with the 2TB model for $199.99 (was $359.99), an absolutely mammoth saving.
We pretty much always see Seagate Xbox Expansion Card discounts during Amazon Prime Day, but this year's deals are particularly impressive. While certainly not what I'd call cheap, they're still fantastic investments that'll really go the distance if you get a lot of use out of your Xbox Series X or Series S console, and you're tired of deleting old games for more space.
Today's best Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal
It's a small saving on paper, but this price is comparable to the rates we're seeing for 512GB to 1TB microSD Express card options on Nintendo Switch 2. This accessory is absolutely worth investing in if you're sick and tired of deleting games to make room for new ones. Especially if you're a Game Pass subscriber.
This monumental near-half-price saving is one of the lowest rates we've seen for the 2TB model. Of course, $ 200 is still a significant investment for an accessory, and I can only recommend this one for enthusiasts. However, it's a worthwhile option, especially since it's less expensive than the price of a console outside of sales periods.
Whether it's the 1TB or 2TB option that takes your fancy, I still consider the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card to be an essential storage accessory for Xbox Series X or Series S. That goes doubly so if you own an Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which is a bit of a Game Pass machine.
That said, getting one of Seagate's cards is arguably mandatory for the Digital Edition console. It doesn't ship with a flat 1TB of space. Instead, you're getting around 800GB after it completes its first-time essential installs.
If you're still unsure, we have a full Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review. We love its ease of setup, and the fact that it has comparable speeds to the console's internal storage unit is impressive, too.
It tops our list of the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs, alongside other excellent options, such as the WD Black C50.
