It's not just Seagate's Xbox Storage Expansion Card enjoying discounts during Prime Big Deal Days. The equally excellent WD Black C50 (1TB) also has a sizeable discount at the sales event, taking it down to just $109.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. To get that full discount, make sure to tick the extra 10% off coupon on the store page. Otherwise, you'll be paying $119.99 instead, and that's no good.
Admittedly, we have seen better prices for the WD Black C50 during Amazon Prime Day and other sales events. Last year, we saw it drop as low as $99.99, for example. Still, this current WD Black C50 discount is beating a similar price cut for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card's 1TB model (which we've included below). So if you want more high-speed Xbox Series X or Series S storage space while spending as little as possible, this is the one to go for.
(Not in the US or the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best Xbox storage expansion card deals
40 bucks off is an excellent rate for the WD Black C50. It's effectively an SSD you plug into the back of your Xbox Series X|S console, giving you even more high-speed storage to work with, and ensuring you spend less time deleting and redownloading games.
UK price: was £149.99 now £105.99 at Amazon
Seagate's 1TB card isn't a bad choice, either, with comparable specs to the WD Black C50. The C50 is still the one I'd recommend at the lower price, but if it ends up selling out today, this Seagate card is still a great shout.
UK price: £116.99 at Amazon
The WD Black C50 features in our best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs buying guide alongside the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card.
Rather bizarrely, these are the only two expansion card options for modern Xbox consoles. Thankfully, some very slight differences in read and write speeds aside, both offerings are pretty much of equal value. Typically, during sales periods, that means I will tend to recommend the one that's cheaper at the moment. Right now, that's the WD Black C50 as Prime Day draws to a close.
