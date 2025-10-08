It's not just Seagate's Xbox Storage Expansion Card enjoying discounts during Prime Big Deal Days. The equally excellent WD Black C50 (1TB) also has a sizeable discount at the sales event, taking it down to just $109.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. To get that full discount, make sure to tick the extra 10% off coupon on the store page. Otherwise, you'll be paying $119.99 instead, and that's no good.

Admittedly, we have seen better prices for the WD Black C50 during Amazon Prime Day and other sales events. Last year, we saw it drop as low as $99.99, for example. Still, this current WD Black C50 discount is beating a similar price cut for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card's 1TB model (which we've included below). So if you want more high-speed Xbox Series X or Series S storage space while spending as little as possible, this is the one to go for.

Today's best Xbox storage expansion card deals

The WD Black C50 features in our best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs buying guide alongside the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card.

Rather bizarrely, these are the only two expansion card options for modern Xbox consoles. Thankfully, some very slight differences in read and write speeds aside, both offerings are pretty much of equal value. Typically, during sales periods, that means I will tend to recommend the one that's cheaper at the moment. Right now, that's the WD Black C50 as Prime Day draws to a close.

