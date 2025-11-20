Nintendo Black Friday deals are here – these are the best Switch 2 microSD Express card savings?
Upgrade your Switch 2 and save money this Black Friday
The annual Black Friday deals have officially begun, which means big savings on all the best hardware and accessories. If you've recently picked up the Nintendo Switch 2, you might be in need of a microSD Express card for that extra bit of storage.
From 256GB to 1TB, here are the best microSD Express Card deals we could find today.
Currently, the SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card is just $59.99 (was $67.99)at Amazon, while the PNY microSD Express 256GB is now $52.96 (was $59.99) at Amazon.
If you're looking for even more storage, the Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card is now $199.49 (was $219.99) at Amazon.
Today's best microSD Express Card Black Friday deals
This microSD Express card from SanDisk is perfect for Nintendo Switch 2, offering a 256GB storage boost. Buyers in the UK can pick up the officially licensed version of the same card for a great price below too.<p><strong>UK price:<a href="https://app.avelonetwork.com/api/c/ns/VzZRfLoNDfam?destination=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythstoys.com%2Fuk%2Fen-gb%2Fgaming-and-tech%2Fnintendo-switch-2%2Fnintendo-switch-2-accessories%2Fsandisk-256gb-microsd-express-card-for-nintendo-switch-2-mario%2Fp%2F249598&subId=hawk-custom-tracking&source=hawk-article-url"><strong> £44.99 at Smyths
This PNY alternative offers solid performance and comes in a little cheaper than the SanDisk model making it a good budget pick.<p><strong>UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPNY-microSDTM-microSDXC-compatible-Nintendo%2Fdp%2FB0F8PDR71R%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21"><strong>£56.56 at Amazon
Though more on the pricey side, this Lexar microSD Express card is worth every penny for the 1TB capacity, which can store loads of games. UK shoppers get an even better deal too, with a huge chunk off its asking price.<p><strong>UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLexar-MicroSDXC-Gaming-Optimized-High-Speed-Handheld%2Fdp%2FB0DXKQHB7D%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£169.99 at Amazon UK
We've tested out the best microSD Express Cards on the market. Endorsed by Nintendo itself, the SanDisk microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 is an easy pick if you're not too fussed on performance and are only looking for something compatible. There's also an option for a Mario-inspired card, so you'll be able to match it with your console.
The PNY microSD Express card is the best for performance, delivering the fastest speeds in benchmarking and beating out the SanDisk MicroSD Express. It's also on the cheaper side if you go for the 256GB version, and even offers a smaller capacity card at 128GB.
Like the PNY, the Lexar Play Pro microSD Express Card also offers amazing speeds, and we've found that games run flawlessly. The 1TB also comes in handy if you don't want to keep uninstalling and reinstalling your Switch 2 games, offering even more storage than the other 512GB or 256GB cards.
Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $119
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lenovo: 45% off laptops & tablets
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances, holiday decor & tools
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off appliances, TVs & phones
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, clothing & furniture
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off latest iPhone 17
- Walmart: furniture, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
- Wayfair: 54% off Christmas, furniture & decor
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.