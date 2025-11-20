The annual Black Friday deals have officially begun, which means big savings on all the best hardware and accessories. If you've recently picked up the Nintendo Switch 2, you might be in need of a microSD Express card for that extra bit of storage.

From 256GB to 1TB, here are the best microSD Express Card deals we could find today.

Currently, the SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card is just $59.99 (was $67.99)at Amazon, while the PNY microSD Express 256GB is now $52.96 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

If you're looking for even more storage, the Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card is now $199.49 (was $219.99) at Amazon.

Today's best microSD Express Card Black Friday deals

We've tested out the best microSD Express Cards on the market. Endorsed by Nintendo itself, the SanDisk microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 is an easy pick if you're not too fussed on performance and are only looking for something compatible. There's also an option for a Mario-inspired card, so you'll be able to match it with your console.

The PNY microSD Express card is the best for performance, delivering the fastest speeds in benchmarking and beating out the SanDisk MicroSD Express. It's also on the cheaper side if you go for the 256GB version, and even offers a smaller capacity card at 128GB.

Like the PNY, the Lexar Play Pro microSD Express Card also offers amazing speeds, and we've found that games run flawlessly. The 1TB also comes in handy if you don't want to keep uninstalling and reinstalling your Switch 2 games, offering even more storage than the other 512GB or 256GB cards.

