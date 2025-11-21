We tested dozens of microSD cards: these are the only 12 Black Friday deals worth buying

MicroSD cards are an essential part of our digital life, allowing us to store absolutely incredible amounts of data cheaply, on something barely bigger than your pinkie fingernail.

I have been following the meteoric rise of memory cards for almost a quarter of a century and have owned (and tested) dozens of them.

Anything below 128GB is not worth purchasing in my view, as the price difference with smaller capacities (32GB, 64GB). I've added the cheapest models for 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 1.5TB and 2TB and have only considered trusted brands such as Silicon Power, Teamgroup, Lexar, Sandisk, Amazon, PNY and Samsung.

I have also added three other products to cover specific use cases. Delkin microSD cards for their overall performance (300MB/s - albeit with a 1000% premium), Sandisk Max Endurance for continuous recording, and PNY 5-pack for affordable storage.

Remember to back up your memory cards to avoid any disappointment should they be damaged, stolen or lost. I strongly recommend getting a cloud backup or cloud storage solution. Data recovery plans from Amazon (via a third party like After Solutions) can be purchased for as little as $2 per year, providing you with peace of mind.

I have picked the best microSD cards (as far as value for money is concerned) for this Black Friday across several use cases and storage capacities and arranged them, below in order of preference.

Chosen by Chosen by Désiré Athow Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro I have been using memory cards for well over 20 years with an 8MB MMC (remember these?) being my first. I have dozens of them dotted around the house, in smartphones, tablets, laptops, dashcams, drones and security cameras. I am amazed that you can cram 1PB of storage in a shoebox thanks to this wonderful technology.