A superfast portable SSD for $59! Walmart bargain 500GB external storage device undercuts Sandisk and Samsung rivals by
Onn 500GB SSD has a familiar orange carabiner and can reach surprisingly high speeds
It is not a Black Friday deal per se but this obscure SSD from Onn, Walmart's own brand, is the cheapest ultra fast portable SSD available in the market at just $59 for 500GB. An equivalent product from Sandisk, the Extreme Portable, costs $95.99 while a similar from Samsung, the T7, retails for even higher at $104.99. It is just a real shame that higher capacities (1TB, 2TB, 4GB) aren't available.
Today's best portable SSD deal
It is Onn's first foray into SSD and is one that delivers exceptional value for money if performance claims are indeed proven. We haven't tested it yet but on paper at least Walmart stands a chance to compete shoulder to shoulder against bigger storage rivals. I just wished bigger capacities were available
What makes the Onn so special is its performance. 2GBps on read and 1.9GBps on write, thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection that it provides. I applaud Onn's decision to include a useful case and a pair of relatively long (400mm) USB cables.
Its design reminds me a lot of the Sandisk Extreme portable SSD especially as it also features a bright orange carabiner hole and a textured chassis surface. Unfortunately, it has a 1-year warranty (its rivals have up to 5-year as standard) and doesn't come with any software or data recovery services.
Also consider these portable SSD
Not quite as cheap as it was over Prime Day, this is an epic SSD deal, boasting 2TB storage space, 5-year warranty, and a compact, portable design. We enjoyed testing out this unit (see our review here), which offered fair performance but an outstanding price.
Easily one of our favorite external SSDs, the WD My Passport is a speedy unit with some good security features behind it. And the portability here is ideal for anyone who needs storage on the go.
A fair saving on this portable SSD from Crucial that works on computers, mobile devices, and games consoles. The plug-and-play device features a simple, compact design, with up to 1050MB/s read speeds
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
