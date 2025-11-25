A superfast portable SSD for $59! Walmart bargain 500GB external storage device undercuts Sandisk and Samsung rivals by

It is not a Black Friday deal per se but this obscure SSD from Onn, Walmart's own brand, is the cheapest ultra fast portable SSD available in the market at just $59 for 500GB. An equivalent product from Sandisk, the Extreme Portable, costs $95.99 while a similar from Samsung, the T7, retails for even higher at $104.99. It is just a real shame that higher capacities (1TB, 2TB, 4GB) aren't available.

Today's best portable SSD deal

Onn 500GB external portable SSD: $55 at Walmart It is Onn's first foray into SSD and is one that delivers exceptional value for money if performance claims are indeed proven. We haven't tested it yet but on paper at least Walmart stands a chance to compete shoulder to shoulder against bigger storage rivals. I just wished bigger capacities were available

What makes the Onn so special is its performance. 2GBps on read and 1.9GBps on write, thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection that it provides. I applaud Onn's decision to include a useful case and a pair of relatively long (400mm) USB cables.

Its design reminds me a lot of the Sandisk Extreme portable SSD especially as it also features a bright orange carabiner hole and a textured chassis surface. Unfortunately, it has a 1-year warranty (its rivals have up to 5-year as standard) and doesn't come with any software or data recovery services.

