1TB PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 SSD is just $125.99 on Amazon
Black Friday 2025 may be around the corner, but if you’re looking to upgrade your system with cutting-edge storage, there’s no need to wait for a sale - the new PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 NVMe SSD is already one of the best-value high-performance drives on the market, available now for $125.99 on Amazon.
For anyone building or upgrading a gaming PC, workstation, or AI-focused setup, this drive offers superb value, with class-leading Gen5 speeds.
The CS3250 delivers up to 14,900MB/s sequential read and 13,500MB/s write speeds, putting it firmly in the elite “15K-class” tier while costing far less than most competitors.
Today's best PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 SSD deal
The PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 NVMe SSD delivers elite 15K-class performance for just $125.99, making it the most affordable drive in its speed tier.
With up to 14,900MB/s read speeds, AI-ready performance, advanced thermal control, and a 5-year warranty, it’s a top-value upgrade for creators, and power users.
The SSD is designed with AI-ready performance in mind, capable of handling everything from real-time image generation to machine-learning workloads and complex creative applications.
PNY’s thermal-coated controller helps the drive maintain peak speeds even under sustained workloads, ensuring both stability and long-term reliability.
Backed by a 5-year limited warranty, it’s a confident choice for anyone who needs performance that lasts. And for extra peace of mind, Amazon offers an excellent three-year data recovery plan for just $15, a welcome option.
At $125.99, the PNY CS3250 stands out as the cheapest 15K-class SSD currently available, offering exceptional speed, endurance, and future-proof performance from a well known brand.
