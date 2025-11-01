Black Friday 2025 may be around the corner, but if you’re looking to upgrade your system with cutting-edge storage, there’s no need to wait for a sale - the new PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 NVMe SSD is already one of the best-value high-performance drives on the market, available now for $125.99 on Amazon.

For anyone building or upgrading a gaming PC, workstation, or AI-focused setup, this drive offers superb value, with class-leading Gen5 speeds.

The CS3250 delivers up to 14,900MB/s sequential read and 13,500MB/s write speeds, putting it firmly in the elite “15K-class” tier while costing far less than most competitors.

Today's best PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 SSD deal

PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 SSD: £125.99 at Amazon The PNY CS3250 1TB Gen5 NVMe SSD delivers elite 15K-class performance for just $125.99, making it the most affordable drive in its speed tier. With up to 14,900MB/s read speeds, AI-ready performance, advanced thermal control, and a 5-year warranty, it’s a top-value upgrade for creators, and power users.

The SSD is designed with AI-ready performance in mind, capable of handling everything from real-time image generation to machine-learning workloads and complex creative applications.

PNY’s thermal-coated controller helps the drive maintain peak speeds even under sustained workloads, ensuring both stability and long-term reliability.

Backed by a 5-year limited warranty, it’s a confident choice for anyone who needs performance that lasts. And for extra peace of mind, Amazon offers an excellent three-year data recovery plan for just $15, a welcome option.

At $125.99, the PNY CS3250 stands out as the cheapest 15K-class SSD currently available, offering exceptional speed, endurance, and future-proof performance from a well known brand.

While you're here, check out our round-up of the fastest SSDs and the largest SSDs and hard drives.

More top SSD deals to consider

Save 4% Western Digital WD_BLACK 2TB SN8100: was £229.99 now £219.99 at Newegg The WD_BLACK SN8100 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD delivers elite next-gen performance for $219.99 at Newegg (down from $229.99). With blazing read speeds up to 14,900MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000MB/s, it’s built for creators, and AI workloads alike.

Save 30% SK Hynix Platinum P51 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD: was £269.99 now £189.99 at Newegg The SK Hynix Platinum P51 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD delivers top-tier performance for $209.99 on Newegg - or just $189.99 with promo code EPE836. Featuring read speeds up to 14,700MB/s and write speeds up to 13,400MB/s, it’s powered by SK Hynix’s 238-layer NAND and Alistar controller for AI-ready efficiency, ultra-low 10W power use, and rock-solid 5-year reliability.

Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB Gen5 SSD: £219.99 at Newegg At Newegg, the Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB Gen5 SSD delivers blazing performance with read speeds up to 14,800MB/s. Built for AI computing, and high-end workstations, it combines next-gen PCIe 5.0 speed with Samsung’s renowned reliability, making it an ideal choice for professionals and power users seeking uncompromising performance.