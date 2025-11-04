Legendary CD-ROM maker has best value SSD pre-Black Friday: RiDATA 2TB Gen4 SSD costs only $106 and, surprise, surprise, has SLC cache
Fast, reliable performance in any compatible PC without breaking the bank
With Black Friday 2025 now just weeks away, it’s already shaping up to be a great season for system builders and upgraders. The RiDATA A801 2TB NVMe SSD is, for me, one of the early standouts.
Made by Ritek, the same company behind well-known brands like Imation and Plextor, this SSD brings professional-grade speed and reliability to everyday PCs at an excellent price point.
Built on the PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and the NVMe 1.4 standard, the A801 achieves read speeds up to 5000 MB/s and write speeds up to 4800 MB/s.
Today's best internal SSD deal
The RiDATA A801 2TB NVMe SSD is a standout choice for builders and gamers. It delivers up to 5000/4800 MB/s read/write speeds via PCIe Gen 4x4. At $105.99 on Newegg, it’s a fast, reliable, and well-priced upgrade ahead of the Black Friday rush.
Memory Buffer (HMB) technology provides smooth, sustained performance during demanding tasks, whether you’re loading massive files, editing 4K footage, or managing large project archives.
With 2TB of 3D NAND flash, there’s plenty of capacity for large content, applications, and data-heavy workflows.
The M.2 2280 form factor makes installation effortless across both desktops and laptops, offering builders a fast, efficient way to modernize older systems or power new ones.
At $105.99 on Newegg, the RiDATA A801 represents excellent value ahead of the Black Friday rush. It’s build for speed, endurance, and consistency, qualities that matter most to creators, professionals, and even gamers.
If you’re planning upgrades before the sales frenzy begins, this SSD is a smart pick: fast, affordable, and backed by Ritek’s long-standing reputation for quality storage solutions.
If you don't need the full 2TB, you can snap up a 500GB version for just $36 on Amazon. If you buy two, you can save 5% off the total price as well.
Other SSD deals to consider
The BIWIN NV7200 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers elite-level performance with read speeds up to 7200 MB/s and up to 1000K/800K IOPS, making it faster than most Gen 4 drives in its class. Priced at $124.99, it’s ideal for creators, and gamers, featuring efficient graphene heat dissipation, broad M.2 2280 compatibility, and a 5-year warranty for lasting reliability and speed.
The Samsung 990 EVO 2TB NVMe SSD delivers read/write speeds up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s over PCIe Gen 4x4 and Gen 5x2, offering fast, efficient performance for PCs and laptops. Priced at $126.99, it’s up to 70% more power-efficient than Samsung's 970 EVO Plus, with smart thermal control to maintain consistent speed and reliability under heavy workloads.
