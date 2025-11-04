Legendary CD-ROM maker has best value SSD pre-Black Friday: RiDATA 2TB Gen4 SSD costs only $106 and, surprise, surprise, has SLC cache

With Black Friday 2025 now just weeks away, it’s already shaping up to be a great season for system builders and upgraders. The RiDATA A801 2TB NVMe SSD is, for me, one of the early standouts.

Made by Ritek, the same company behind well-known brands like Imation and Plextor, this SSD brings professional-grade speed and reliability to everyday PCs at an excellent price point.

Built on the PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and the NVMe 1.4 standard, the A801 achieves read speeds up to 5000 MB/s and write speeds up to 4800 MB/s.

Today's best internal SSD deal

Memory Buffer (HMB) technology provides smooth, sustained performance during demanding tasks, whether you’re loading massive files, editing 4K footage, or managing large project archives.

With 2TB of 3D NAND flash, there’s plenty of capacity for large content, applications, and data-heavy workflows.

The M.2 2280 form factor makes installation effortless across both desktops and laptops, offering builders a fast, efficient way to modernize older systems or power new ones.

At $105.99 on Newegg, the RiDATA A801 represents excellent value ahead of the Black Friday rush. It’s build for speed, endurance, and consistency, qualities that matter most to creators, professionals, and even gamers.

If you’re planning upgrades before the sales frenzy begins, this SSD is a smart pick: fast, affordable, and backed by Ritek’s long-standing reputation for quality storage solutions.

If you don't need the full 2TB, you can snap up a 500GB version for just $36 on Amazon. If you buy two, you can save 5% off the total price as well.

