7 great early Black Friday NAS deals - store up to 1,000TB of data and boost your storage without monthly fees

I’ve been tracking the best NAS and storage enclosures ahead of Black Friday, and several devices have already dipped in price.

Compact home/SMB NAS units remain popular with buyers looking for simple centralized storage. Devices like the Synology DS223 with its two bay design and easy backup tools, and the Buffalo LinkStation 210 with its preinstalled drive and subscription free personal cloud features, continue to appeal to buyers that want straightforward file sharing.

At the more flexible end, small form factor systems that blur the line between NAS and mini PC offer much wider expansion. The Beelink ME mini, with multiple M.2 slots and dual 2.5G LAN, targets users who want private cloud features, soft routing or media playback in a single compact box.

For those who prefer direct attached storage, units such as the QNAP TR-004 provide hardware RAID over USB C and work as simple expansion for PCs or compatible NAS devices. Meanwhile, NVMe enclosures like the Terramaster D4 SSD offer high throughput for creators who need fast external storage for large projects.

While you're here, check out our recommendations for the best NAS devices and, because a NAS is only as good as its storage, the best NAS hard drives.

Black Friday NAS deals

Terramaster D4 SSD NVMe Enclosure: $300 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ The Terramaster D4 SSD NVMe enclosure is a compact four bay unit that supports up to 32TB through M.2 NVMe 2280 SSDs. It connects over 40Gbps USB C and works with Thunderbolt and USB standards across Windows, Mac, Linux and mobile devices. Active cooling keeps noise low, and Terramaster’s apps add simple backup options for phones and PCs.

Save 15% ($65) Ugreen NASync DH4300 Plus: was $430 now $365 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This four bay desktop NAS supports up to 120TB of storage and includes 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 2.5GbE networking and a 4K HDMI port. It offers remote access, an AI powered photo album and a beginner friendly interface. The diskless unit targets home and small office users who want simple setup and flexible expansion. In our review, we said it offered an "elegant design that delivers the basic functionality that most NAS users need at a price they can afford."

Synology DS223 : $285 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Synology DS223 is a compact two bay NAS designed for centralized storage and easy file access across devices. It supports data sharing, syncing and simple backup to multiple destinations, making it suitable for home users and small teams. The unit can also run Synology’s surveillance tools for flexible monitoring and comes diskless with a 2GB DDR4 configuration and a two year warranty. In our review we called it a solid entry-level NAS.

QNAP TR-004: $219 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The QNAP TR-004 is a four bay direct attached storage enclosure that connects over USB C to Windows, macOS and Linux systems. It supports hardware RAID modes including 0, 1, 5, JBOD and individual disks, making it useful for backups or as an expansion unit for compatible QNAP NAS models. The diskless unit includes lockable bays and works as standalone external storage.

Buffalo LinkStation 210: $320 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a simple one bay NAS with a preinstalled 2TB hard drive for basic home cloud storage. It connects to your router to provide shared access for Windows and older macOS systems. The closed system design aims to reduce security risks, and included tools support automated backups and private folder sharing for families and home offices.

Save 24% ($79) Beelink ME mini: was $329 now $250 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Beelink ME mini is a compact mini PC that doubles as a flexible NAS, built around an Intel N95 processor with 12GB LPDDR5 and a 1TB PCIe SSD. It includes six M.2 PCIe3.0 slots for up to 24TB of storage, plus dual 2.5G LAN, WiFi 6 and HDMI. It works as a private cloud, soft router, media system or general storage hub. In our review, we said "this could make an easy-to-set-up mini server, with enough network bandwidth to support at least ten users effectively."

Chenbro RM43736E3RPC : $2,510 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Chenbro RM43736E3RPC is a high end 4U storage server chassis built for dense deployments and large scale data tiering. Its tri load layout supports 36 hot swap 3.5 inch drives, with 24 accessible from the side and 12 from the front, plus optional NVMe Gen4 bays. The steel rack mount design works with a wide range of motherboard formats and includes redundant hot swappable cooling modules.

Black Friday NAS devices: FAQs and buying advice

When does Black Friday start and end? Black Friday 2025 runs from November 28 to December 1 this year, but you don’t need to wait for the main event to find a discounted NAS device. Many retailers have already rolled out discounts, and if you want to avoid low stock or the usual weekend rush, now is a good time to start comparing different storage options.

Which NAS device should I choose during Black Friday? It depends on exactly what you plan to store and how you want to access it. If you need reliable shared storage for multiple devices, look for systems with easier setup, a mature software platform and solid backup tools. If you're handling large media libraries or work projects you should consider multi bay units that allow higher total capacity and reliable performance under heavier workloads. If you think you'll need to expand later, look for extra drive bays, faster networking and flexible upgrade paths.

What features should I look for in a NAS? Capacity is important, so check the number of bays and the maximum supported drive size. Network speed matters too, as 2.5GbE or faster ports can improve file transfers and streaming performance. Good software can make a big difference, especially if you want automated backups, remote access or photo management. Noise, power consumption and cooling design are worth looking at as well, particularly if you're going to position the unit close to your workspace. Optional features like direct attached storage support, M.2 slots, or media output ports could also be useful to note.