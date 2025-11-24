Black Friday always brings a wave of tempting tech discounts, and this Seagate One Touch 5TB portable hard drive discounted to $130 (was $145) at Best Buy is one of the best. As I'm in the market for some additional storage, this is a must for my growing Black Friday wishlist.

The compact 2.5-inch USB 3.0 bus-powered drive plays nicely with Windows, macOS, and Chromebooks, although macOS users who use Time Machine will need to reformat the drive before using it.

With 5TB of space, it easily absorbs sprawling photo libraries, years of accumulated documents, large creative project folders, and media collections.

You can find more storage solutions over on your round-up of Black Friday home office deals.

Today's best external HDD deal

The brushed metal enclosure gives the drive a smart look and feel, and the password-activated hardware encryption is handled entirely on the device rather than through external software. That alone will make it an attractive choice for anyone who routinely carries sensitive work files.

Seagate’s Toolkit software simplifies backups and you can run them manually with a single click or schedule them on daily, weekly, or monthly intervals.

For anyone who stores images across several devices (as I do), the included six-month Mylio Photos subscription provides handy tools for organizing and syncing extensive photo libraries across phones, laptops, and other external drives.

The drive comes with a six-month Dropbox Backup Plan trial too, and Seagate bundles its Rescue Data Recovery Services along with a limited warranty, offering a safety net if the drive ever misbehaves or you actually wipe something important.

