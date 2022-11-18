Black Friday Cloud Storage deals 2022: get 10TB for $3.98 for a year

Black Friday is just a few days away (the official Black Friday date is November 25th, 2022) and, as expected, the best cloud storage providers are preparing some outrageously good deals for those looking to store their data and photos online in virtual vaults, safely and securely.

We've trawled through the entire Internet and spoken with our closest partners to collect the best Black Friday cloud storage deals right now. New for 2022, we've also added services that provide cloud storage as part of their existing services.

IDrive's show stopping $3.98, 10TB offer is our favorite but don't discount the other providers as well. From pCloud to Internxt and Polarbackup, they all have something worth looking at.

BackBlaze, Google and Microsoft are not doing any cloud storage deals this year, so if you are looking for special cloud storage offers from these firms, you’re out of luck. We have included them in our listing for sake of completeness.

Best Black Friday cloud storage deals of 2022

(opens in new tab) IDrive 10TB online backup: $79.50 $3.98/year (opens in new tab)

Save 95% IDrive has doubled the amount of storage it offers to our readers to 10TB while keeping the same price $3.98 for the first year. That is the biggest amount of cloud storage data - by far - at this price point.

(opens in new tab) Polarbackup unlimited cloud storage: $47.99 $23.99/year (opens in new tab)

Save 50% Polarbackup’s affordable no-limit online storage deserves a spot on your shortlist because it is so cheap at less than 10 cents a day. Just bear in mind that it is cold storage, which means that it is meant primarily for archiving.



(opens in new tab) Pcloud 10TB cloud storage: $6000 $890 (opens in new tab)

Save $5,100 Cloud storage provider Pcloud has gained popularity thanks to its lifetime plans. You only pay once and benefit from advanced features such as 30-day trash story and native file sharing capabilities within the pCloud applications and web interface. Lifetime 500GB ($139) (opens in new tab) and 2TB ($279) (opens in new tab) cloud storage plans are also available.

(opens in new tab) NordLocker 2TB cloud storage: $19.99 $6.99/month (opens in new tab)

Save 53% Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN (opens in new tab), also operates a service called NordLocker (opens in new tab), an encryption tool that also offers a compelling online storage solution to keep your data safe.

