I'm a fan of memory cards and here are 7 microSD card deals I will be checking out for Black Friday

In my experience, the best microSD cards may be the size of a thumbnail but they can now hold as much as 2TB, which is an extraordinary amount of data, the equivalent of thousands of hours of high definition footage or millions of pictures. For this year's Black Friday, I've rounded up my top deals on memory cards, including the best-selling Amazon Basics 128GB microSD memory card, available here.
It’s neither the best nor the cheapest but somehow, this Amazon Basics 128GB microSD card is the best selling in its category with more than 100,000 units sold in the past month. It reaches up to 100/60MBps in read/write speeds and comes with an optional photo and data recovery plan (3-year for $4). It has an IPX6 rating, a memory card reader and has a 3-year limited warranty.
Probably my favorite microSD card, the Silicon Power Superior was launched a few years ago and was the first affordable last capacity memory card. It can reach speeds of up to 100/80MBps respectively and is perfect for smartphones or a Nintendo Switch. It come with a free adaptor, a 5-yer warranty and a memory card reader. Shame though that Amazon doesn’t provide with a cheap data recovery plan.
A huge capacity (1.5TB) for a tiny card and its lowest price - only $88.99 - since Amazon Prime Day in July. This Sandisk Ultra microSD card can reach up to 150MBps in read/write and comes with an adapter. Get a 3-year Amazon Photo and Data recovery plan for only $6. Enjoy limited lifetime warranty as well as a free dedicated app called Memory Zone which allows you to manage your phone, cloud and external memory.
A cracking Black Friday special this one; ten 32GB microSD cards for only $34.98, that’s less than $3.50 and enough memory cards for all common applications. Gigastone is not as well know as Samsung or Kingston. But the fact that this product has more than 3700 reviews and comes with a 5-year warranty gives me confidence in recommending it. Just be aware that it has a relatively slow read/write speed (90/20MBps).
If all you want is the largest capacity you can get your mitts on, then check out the 2TB version of the Extreme microSD card from Sandisk. You definitely pay a premium over the 1.5TB version listed above but you also get a much, much faster performance up to 240MBps in read speeds, albeit with a compatible Sandisk Quickflow card reader. The photo and data recovery plan option costs just under $8.
This is a different type of memory card aimed at heavy duty use cases like action cameras, CCTV, system disks (for Raspberry Pi) and drone footage where continuous, uninterrupted high performance is required. Samsung is the biggest memory card vendor in the world and the Pro Ultimate is its top of the range MicroSD card. It reaches speeds up to 200/130MBps in read/write. It is the perfect card for anything that requires endurance and a long warranty (Samsung offers a 6-year warranty).
