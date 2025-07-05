Here's all 2TB USB Flash Drives on Amazon, just in time for Prime Day: 23 models starting from just $84.99 but be quick, stocks won't last

If you’re looking to expand your digital storage or streamline your backup setup, Prime Day is definitely the right time to grab a deal on high-speed 2TB flash drives.

Unlike traditional portable SSDs that connect via cables, these plug-and-play drives come with built-in USB connectors, USB-A or USB-C, making them more compact, more convenient, and easier to carry. They fit in your pocket, plug directly into your devices, and are perfect for on-the-go file transfers.

Several big-name brands are in on the discounts this year. Trusted storage makers like SanDisk, PNY, Transcend, ADATA, and TeamGroup are offering deals on 2TB flash drives that deliver USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance, with read and write speeds up to or near 1000MB/s.

Whether you're working across devices or backing up mobile content, these drives support a wide range of systems, including iPhone 15/16, Android phones, Macs, and Windows PCs.

Even better, 2TB is currently the best value per terabyte, with sale prices often undercutting smaller capacities on a cost-per-GB basis.

That said, no storage device is immune to failure. If you're buying a flash drive for backup, consider using it alongside a reliable cloud backup service.

Enjoy big savings on these 2TB flash drives this Amazon Prime Day

SSK 2TB External SSD: was $145.99 now $131.39 at Amazon The SSK 2TB External SSD offers blazing-fast speeds up to 2000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, making it ideal for 4K video, gaming, and large file transfers. Its compact, durable zinc alloy design weighs just 58g and includes a keyring hole and leather case. Compatible with Android, iPhone 15/16, laptops, and Macs (except lightning ports), it supports plug-and-play across major platforms. Great for creators, professionals, and everyday mobile storage.

SSK USB SSD: was $147.68 now $128.99 at Amazon The SSK 2TB USB SSD Flash Drive delivers fast transfer speeds with up to 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write performance using USB 3.2 Gen2. Compact and made with a durable zinc alloy shell, it's shock-resistant, water-resistant, and designed for daily use. It includes a USB-C adapter for wide compatibility with smartphones, laptops, MacBooks, and TVs. Ideal for moving large files on the go, this drive combines portability with reliable performance and strong build quality.

SSK External USB SSD: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The SSK 2TB External USB SSD features a dual-interface design with both USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, making it easy to transfer data between phones, tablets, and computers. With read speeds up to 550MB/s and write speeds up to 500MB/s, it handles large files quickly. Its zinc alloy build offers shock resistance and heat dissipation, while plug-and-play support and wide compatibility make it a reliable, portable solution for storage on the go.

Buffalo External SSD: was $139.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The Buffalo 2TB External SSD delivers up to 600MB/s transfer speeds using USB 3.2 Gen 2, offering fast, portable storage for gaming and professional use. Its compact, stick-style design is shock-resistant and fits easily in a pocket or bag. Compatible with PS4, PS5, Windows, and Mac, it supports both USB-C and USB-A connections. Ideal for backing up large files or expanding game storage, it includes a 3-year warranty when registered.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Drive USB: was $189.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Dual Drive offers high-speed performance with up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2. With both USB-C and USB-A connectors, it’s built for seamless file transfers between modern and older devices. Its sleek metal body is durable and portable, while built-in encryption and recovery tools help safeguard data. Ideal for creatives and professionals needing fast, reliable storage on the go.

PNY PRO Elite V3: was $187.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The PNY PRO Elite V3 2TB USB-C Flash Drive delivers extreme performance with read speeds up to 1000MB/s and write speeds up to 800MB/s using USB 3.2 Gen 2. Built with a sleek, durable metal design, it's ideal for professionals handling large files like 4K videos or high-res images. Compatible with USB-C laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets, this drive is a fast, reliable solution for on-the-go storage and high-speed file transfers.

PNY Duo Link V3: was $169.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The PNY 2TB Duo Link V3 Flash Drive offers high-speed storage with up to 1000MB/s read and 800MB/s write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Featuring both Type-C and Type-A connectors, it enables seamless file transfers between smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Its metal swivel design is built for durability and portability, making it ideal for mobile professionals. Compatible with most modern and legacy USB ports, it’s a versatile on-the-go storage solution.

Move Speed External SSD: was $259.99 now $154.69 at Amazon The Move Speed 2TB External SSD offers blazing-fast 1000MB/s read and write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen2 and USB-C, ideal for high-speed file transfers and 4K video recording. It features a unique 3-stage push-pull dual-port design for better durability and port protection. Built with SSD-grade chips and a zinc alloy shell, it runs cool and resists drops, dust, and heat. Compatible with iPhone 15/16, Android, Mac, Windows, PS5, and more. Be sure to apply the 9% promo code ZXFWEW6M when buying.

Transcend External SSD (black): was $208.99 now $171.99 at Amazon The Transcend 2TB External SSD delivers fast transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s read and 950MB/s write via USB 3.2 Gen 2, ideal for large files, 4K videos, and gaming data. With dual USB-C and USB-A connectors, it supports a wide range of devices including iPhone (USB-C only), Mac, Windows, Steam Deck, PS5, and Tesla. Compact and lightweight, it’s highly portable. Includes password protection and a 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Transcend External SSD (silver): was $289.99 now $173.99 at Amazon The Transcend 2TB External SSD combines sleek silver design with powerful performance, reaching up to 1050MB/s read and 950MB/s write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Featuring dual USB-C and USB-A connectors, it supports a wide range of devices including Steam Deck, ROG Ally, iPhone (USB-C only), Mac, Android, PS5, and Xbox. Lightweight and compact, it’s perfect for portable storage. Includes password protection and a 5-year limited warranty for added security.

KingSpec MemoStone External SSD: was $119.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The KingSpec MemoStone 2TB External SSD offers fast read speeds up to 540MB/s and write speeds up to 480MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen2, making it a practical choice for file transfers and everyday storage needs. Featuring dual USB Type-A and Type-C interfaces, it’s compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. The gray metal casing adds durability for on-the-go use, while 3D NAND technology ensures reliability. It’s compact, efficient, and backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

Move Speed SP05 External SSD: was $149.99 now $125.99 at Amazon The Move Speed SP05 2TB External SSD offers fast 560MB/s read speeds with a dual-port design featuring USB 3.2 and USB-C connectors. Its 3-stage push-pull mechanism makes switching ports smooth and cap-free, while the zinc alloy shell protects against drops, heat, and dust. Designed for iPhone 15/16, Android, Mac, and more, it supports direct 4K video capture and true plug-and-play use. Includes a braided lanyard and a 5-year limited warranty. Be sure to apply the 10% promo code 3CZNWAW2 when buying.

Move Speed External SSD: was $237.48 now $149.99 at Amazon The Move Speed 2TB flash drive delivers ultra-fast performance with up to 1090MB/s read and 1030MB/s write speeds through USB 3.2 Gen2 and Type-C dual ports. Built with SSD-grade chips and a zinc alloy shell, it offers strong heat dissipation and reliable durability. This portable SSD supports plug-and-play on iPhone 15/16, Android, MacBook, and more, and includes ECC error correction for added data integrity during high-speed transfers.

ADATA Elite UE800 Portable SSD: was $144.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The ADATA Elite UE800 2TB flash drive offers high-speed performance with read and write speeds up to 1000MB/s using USB 3.2 Gen2. Featuring a compact USB-C design, it supports seamless file transfers across iPhone 15 Pro series, Android devices, PS5, tablets, and laptops. Lightweight and portable, it functions as a true plug-and-play SSD for work, gaming, or media. Backed by a 5-year limited warranty, it delivers reliable speed and cross-platform convenience.

Patriot Transporter Lite Portable SSD : was $110 now $99.99 at Amazon The Patriot Transporter Lite 2TB external SSD delivers fast performance with sequential read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Its black, compact design includes a Type-C to dual Type-A/C cable for flexible connectivity across laptops and desktops. Compatible with Windows and macOS, it’s plug-and-play and backward compatible with older USB versions. Ideal for quick file transfers and portable storage, it balances speed and affordability in a sleek package.

TeamGroup X2 MAX portable SSD: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon The TeamGroup X2 MAX 2TB portable SSD delivers high-speed performance with read speeds up to 1000MB/s and write speeds up to 900MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Featuring dual Type-A and Type-C connectors, it supports seamless use across smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles. The titanium-colored drive is built with an aluminum alloy shell for effective heat dissipation. It’s compact, cable-free, and backed by a 5-year warranty.

Seagate Ultra Compact portable SSD: was $179.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Seagate Ultra Compact 2TB portable SSD offers fast transfer speeds up to 1000MB/s in a body measuring just 2.78 inches across, small enough to fit on a keyring. Built for durability, it features IP54 water and dust resistance and survives drops up to 3 meters. With direct USB-C connectivity and USB 3.2 Gen2 support, it works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, PS5, and more. Includes a 3-year warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services.

Apricorn Aegis Secure Key: was $999 now $913.82 at Amazon The Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 2TB flash drive is built for maximum data protection, featuring FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation and 256-bit AES XTS hardware encryption. It uses an onboard keypad for PIN-based authentication, eliminating reliance on software or drivers, ideal for air-gapped systems. With separate Admin and User modes, it supports managed access and secure resets. The rugged, tamper-evident design and automatic lock ensure compliance and peace of mind for highly sensitive data storage.

Ridata UV903 portable SSD: was $100 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ridata UV903 Silver 2TB portable SSD delivers fast read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 900MB/s using USB 3.2 Gen 2. With dual USB-C and USB-A support, it works seamlessly with phones, PS5, Android devices, Windows, and Mac. Its compact, dust-resistant design makes it easy to carry for work or travel. The drive includes a five-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Oyen Digital Dash Pro: was $209 now $195.02 at Amazon The Oyen Digital Dash Pro 2TB portable SSD delivers high-speed performance with read and write speeds up to 1050MB/s using USB 3.2 Gen 2. It supports USB-C, USB-A, and Thunderbolt 3 & 4, making it compatible with laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, tablets, and more. Built with high-performance 3D NAND flash, it transfers data up to 20 times faster than standard flash drives. Includes a USB adapter, extender, lanyard, and a 3-year warranty.

OWC Envoy Pro Mini SSD: $299.99 at Amazon The OWC Envoy Pro Mini 2TB SSD delivers up to 940MB/s transfer speeds in a compact, thumb-drive-style form. With both USB-C and USB-A connectors, it's compatible with Mac, PC, Xbox, PS5, and more. Built with a durable aluminum housing for silent, cool operation, it’s ideal for gaming, backups, and media on the go. Includes a detachable lanyard for portability and comes backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

SK Hynix Tube T31: $159.99 at Amazon The SK Hynix Tube T31 2TB stick-type SSD delivers up to 1000MB/s transfer speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2, backed by onboard DRAM for faster, more stable performance. With a compact, plug-and-play design, it connects directly through a built-in USB-A connector, making it ideal for Windows PCs, Macs, and gaming consoles like PS5 and PS4. Built for portability and reliability, it's supported by a 3-year warranty from SK Hynix and Hitachi LG Data Storage.

Imation i9 portable SSD : was $123.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The Imation i9 2TB portable SSD delivers fast performance with read speeds up to 1,100MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2. Compact and lightweight, it’s smaller than a credit card and finished in rose gold with a nano-coated metal shell. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, it includes both USB-C and USB-A adapters, making it easy to use across smartphones, tablets, and computers.

More deal round-ups

With Amazon Prime Day on its way, you can also start saving on top tech and office essentials in our round-ups for...

> Prime Day mini PC deals

> Prime Day portable monitor deals

> Prime Day office chair deals