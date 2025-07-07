Amazon Prime Day is offering some standout deals on portable and external hard drives, with reliable options for backup, storage, and on-the-go file transfers.

Whether you need extra space for a growing photo library, a durable drive for creative work, or just a compact backup solution, there’s something here for every user.

Top picks on our list include the rugged SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD, ideal for professionals on the move, and the popular Seagate Portable 2TB, a great all-rounder for everyday use. For those needing serious space, the 24TB Seagate Expansion Desktop should be near the top of anyone's list.

Not sure which type to get? Portable hard drives are powered directly through USB and are easy to carry, making them perfect for mobile use. External desktop drives, on the other hand, require an external power supply but often offer higher capacities, ideal for long-term storage at home or in the office.

For additional savings on storage, we're rounding up the best Prime Day hard drive deals and Prime Day SSD deals. And for the latest discounts on laptops, TVs, and more, head over to our Prime Day deals hub.

14 amazing external hard drive deals from $69.99

Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive: was $91.87 now $79.99 at Amazon The Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive is a simple and dependable storage solution for PC, Mac, and console users. With USB 3.0 connectivity, it offers quick transfer speeds up to 130MB/s and plug-and-play ease. Its slim, lightweight design makes it ideal for travel or everyday use. Backed by a 1-year Rescue Data Recovery Service, it’s a solid choice for keeping your important files accessible and protected on the go.

Western Digital WD 6TB Elements: was $174.99 now $164.28 at Amazon The WD 6TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive is the world’s first 6TB 2.5-inch portable HDD, offering massive storage in a compact form. With USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) connectivity, it delivers fast, plug-and-play performance for both Windows and Mac. Ideal for storing large media libraries, backups, and documents, this lightweight drive is great for on-the-go access. It comes with a USB-A cable and a 2-year limited warranty for reliable, high-capacity storage. There's also a 4TB model priced at $114.99 (down from $129.99) and a 5TB version at $122.99 (down from $139.99).

Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB : was $329.99 now $318.95 at Amazon The Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB offers massive storage in a simple, plug-and-play package. Ideal for PC and laptop users, it connects via USB 3.0 for fast transfers and easy drag-and-drop backups. Compatible with both Windows and Mac (reformatting required for Time Machine), this 3.5-inch external hard drive also includes Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services for added peace of mind. Whether you're managing a growing media library or large work archives, this drive is built to handle it all effortlessly. There's also an 18TB version available for a bargain $279.99, down from $349.99.

Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive : was $91.87 now $79.99 at Amazon The Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive (STGX2000400) is a compact, plug-and-play storage solution ideal for PC, Mac, and games console users. With USB 3.0 connectivity, it offers fast file transfers and hassle-free setup, just drag and drop to begin. Its slim, portable design makes it perfect for travel or everyday backups, while the included 1-year Rescue Data Recovery Service adds extra peace of mind. Whether for work or media, this drive delivers reliable performance in a small package.

UnionSine 500GB Ultra Slim Portable hard drive: was $33.27 now $29.94 at Amazon The UnionSine 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive (HD-2510) is an affordable, pocket-sized storage solution with USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfers -up to 133MB/s read and 103MB/s write speeds. It’s compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, and more, making it ideal for work, backups or gaming. With a quiet, anti-interference design and plug-and-play simplicity, this drive offers convenience, portability, and value. Plus, it includes a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

SanDisk Professional 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD: was $189.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The SanDisk Professional 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD is a rugged, portable external hard drive built for durability and high-capacity storage. With USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) support, it offers read speeds up to 130MB/s, ideal for backing up large files quickly. The shock-resistant, anodized aluminum enclosure and protective bumper make it tough enough for travel. Preformatted for macOS and easily reformatted for Windows, this drive is perfect for professionals who need reliable, on-the-go storage with peace of mind.

Western Digital WD 20TB Elements: was $603.30 now $291 at Amazon The WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive offers massive storage in a simple plug-and-play package. Designed for Windows PCs and easily reformatted for macOS, this drive is ideal for archiving media libraries, backups, and large files. It features USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfers and comes ready to use out of the box. With WD’s trusted build quality, the 3.5-inch mechanical hard drive provides reliable performance and long-term storage for both personal and professional use. It used to sell for $603.30. You can also buy a 16TB model for $256.11, down from it's starting price of $449.99.

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive: was $87.99 now $72.99 at Amazon The Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive combines reliable storage with a striking, textured red design. It offers USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfers and is also compatible with USB 2.0. Designed for laptops, desktops, and even cameras, this compact 2.5-inch drive includes downloadable software for automatic backups and password protection (Windows only). Weighing just over five ounces, it’s ideal for on-the-go users who need dependable storage without sacrificing style or portability.