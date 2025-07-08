The 4TB Crucial X9 SSD is available from Amazon for $185, down from $230. This, in my opinion, is the best SSD Prime Day deal- with a large capacity portable SSD ever sold, especially when you can add a 3-year data recovery plan for another $15.

Why is it such a great deal? It costs barely more than 2TB models from competitors like Samsung or SanDisk.

It is speedy as well, topping 1.05GB/s in read/write benchmarks; it’s not as fast as USB 4 or USB 3.2 Gen2x2 SSDs, but it should be plenty for most tasks.

Save $45 Crucial X9 4TB SSD: was $229.99 now $184.99 at Amazon Alongside a massive amount of storage, the Crucial X9 is also IP55 rated, which is good enough for most use cases, and has a five-year warranty as standard. Perhaps more importantly, Crucial is backed by Micron, one of the world’s largest NAND manufacturers, which means that the tech behind this external SSD is backed by three decades of expertise.

Some more notes about X9: it has a short cable, it comes with a free copy of Acronis True Image and a 3-month subscription to Mylio Photos+, and it’s tiny as well, at just 65 x 50 x 10mm. We haven’t reviewed the Crucial X9, but our colleagues at CreativeBloq did.

Ian Evenden gave it a 4.5 out of five rating, saying that it “is a discreet and fast portable backup drive that’s reasonably priced and comes in capacities as high as 4TB. Having one of these around the studio might not be absolutely essential, but it will find enough uses to quickly prove its worth.”

