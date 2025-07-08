Crucial dropped the price of its 4TB X9 portable SSD to less than $185 - I can’t believe how cheap it is
Crucial’s mainstream SSD is speedy, affordable, and capacious enough for most tasks
The 4TB Crucial X9 SSD is available from Amazon for $185, down from $230. This, in my opinion, is the best SSD Prime Day deal- with a large capacity portable SSD ever sold, especially when you can add a 3-year data recovery plan for another $15.
Why is it such a great deal? It costs barely more than 2TB models from competitors like Samsung or SanDisk.
It is speedy as well, topping 1.05GB/s in read/write benchmarks; it’s not as fast as USB 4 or USB 3.2 Gen2x2 SSDs, but it should be plenty for most tasks.
For more deals, our team of expert deal hunters are tracking the latest Amazon Prime Day deals for more savings.
Alongside a massive amount of storage, the Crucial X9 is also IP55 rated, which is good enough for most use cases, and has a five-year warranty as standard. Perhaps more importantly, Crucial is backed by Micron, one of the world’s largest NAND manufacturers, which means that the tech behind this external SSD is backed by three decades of expertise.
Some more notes about X9: it has a short cable, it comes with a free copy of Acronis True Image and a 3-month subscription to Mylio Photos+, and it’s tiny as well, at just 65 x 50 x 10mm. We haven’t reviewed the Crucial X9, but our colleagues at CreativeBloq did.
Ian Evenden gave it a 4.5 out of five rating, saying that it “is a discreet and fast portable backup drive that’s reasonably priced and comes in capacities as high as 4TB. Having one of these around the studio might not be absolutely essential, but it will find enough uses to quickly prove its worth.”
Other similar fast 4TB external SSD
- Samsung T7 at $218.49: Award-winning portable SSD from the world’s largest SSD manufacturer. 18% more expensive than the X9, and it doesn’t come with Amazon’s data recovery plan for some reason. So a pass from me.
- Samsung T9 at $265.99: A faster version of the above, but only worth it if you have access to a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 device. It is not IP-rated but is pitched as a rugged SSD. Note that it also has hardware encryption.
- Sandisk Extreme Pro at $278.99: A more expensive rival to the above, one which suffers from the same limitations (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2). It is, however, IP65 rated and has a handy carabiner loop.
- Sandisk Extreme Pro v2 at $365.49: A superior version of the above with USB 4, which translates into a much faster experience (almost 2x) but also a far more expensive price tag (almost 2X that of the X9).
- Crucial X10 at $229.99: A (much) cheaper alternative to the T9 and the Extreme Pro, but only purchase if you will have access to USB 3.2 Gen2x2.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.