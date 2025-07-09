If you’re looking for a large super-fast SSD from a renowned seller, then consider the 4TB Samsung SSD 9100 Pro, which is currently selling during Amazon Prime Day for a mere $385, a stonking 30% off the sticker price of $550.

The heatsink version costs $20 extra; sadly, there’s no way to add a data recovery plan (as is the case for other SSDs).

Looking for more SSD deals? My team and I are tracking all the latest price drops on our Prime Day SSD hub.

Save $165 Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD: was $550 now $385 at Amazon Samsung’s best SSD to date is on sale for APD at its lowest price to date, and don’t miss it if you plan to upgrade your workstation with a big, super-fast solid state drive.

This PCIe 5.0 SSD is Samsung’s best attempt to nab the performance crown with rated sequential read/write speeds of 14.8/13.4 GBps, making it fast enough for video, editing, LLM training, gaming, and other heavy-duty workloads.

When we reviewed it, we said that “this is a drive for professional users and for those who need to save or otherwise write large files to disk regularly, and for that, the Samsung 9100 Pro is the best M.2 SSD on the market.”, giving it a 4.5/5 star rating.

I’d recommend going for the larger drive not only because capacity is something you just can’t have enough of, but also because higher capacity usually translates into much higher endurance, which means that, in theory, a bigger drive usually encounters errors and failures later than a smaller drive.

Other large capacity 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD offer for Prime Day