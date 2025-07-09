Price of Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD hits all-time low for Prime Day - shock 30% discount brings it to $385
Samsung’s fastest SSD to date is now available at its lowest price ever
If you’re looking for a large super-fast SSD from a renowned seller, then consider the 4TB Samsung SSD 9100 Pro, which is currently selling during Amazon Prime Day for a mere $385, a stonking 30% off the sticker price of $550.
The heatsink version costs $20 extra; sadly, there’s no way to add a data recovery plan (as is the case for other SSDs).
Looking for more SSD deals? My team and I are tracking all the latest price drops on our Prime Day SSD hub.
Samsung’s best SSD to date is on sale for APD at its lowest price to date, and don’t miss it if you plan to upgrade your workstation with a big, super-fast solid state drive.
This PCIe 5.0 SSD is Samsung’s best attempt to nab the performance crown with rated sequential read/write speeds of 14.8/13.4 GBps, making it fast enough for video, editing, LLM training, gaming, and other heavy-duty workloads.
When we reviewed it, we said that “this is a drive for professional users and for those who need to save or otherwise write large files to disk regularly, and for that, the Samsung 9100 Pro is the best M.2 SSD on the market.”, giving it a 4.5/5 star rating.
I’d recommend going for the larger drive not only because capacity is something you just can’t have enough of, but also because higher capacity usually translates into much higher endurance, which means that, in theory, a bigger drive usually encounters errors and failures later than a smaller drive.
Other large capacity 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD offer for Prime Day
- Teamgroup T-Force GC Pro ($319.99) is the cheapest large-capacity PCIe 5.0 SSD around. It is slower than the 9100 Pro (12.5/11GBps) but has a cool (pun intended) Graphene heatsink to keep temperatures down.
- XPG Blade ($339.99) is $45 cheaper than the 9100 Pro but only marginally slower (14/13GBps) an endurance of 2.96PB, but is let down by a shorter-than-expected three-year warranty.
- Crucial T705 Gen5 ($369.95) is, at least on paper, slower than the 9100 Pro (14.1/12.6GBps) but regularly competes against Samsung’s finest SSD on benchmarks and reviews. For Prime Day, it is also cheaper than the T700.
- WD_Black SN8100 ($421.99) is the most expensive of the lot but also the fastest (on reads) at 14.9GBps and a bit less (14GBps) on writes. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it is the best SSD money can buy (at least for consumers).
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.