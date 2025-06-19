Amazon slashes up to 44% off Samsung SSDs in early Prime Day sale - and these 13 deals are worth buying right now

Amazon has dropped the prices on a wide range of Samsung SSDs in an early Prime Day sale. Whether you're upgrading your existing setup or expanding your storage, these are some of the best internal and portable SSDs available - now at prices that won’t break the bank.

For example, the 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD is now just $159.99, a massive 44 % off. If you're after internal storage, the 4TB 990 EVO Plus SSD is down to $259.99, saving you 25% off its regular $344.99 price.

Whether you need high-speed performance for AI, creative tasks or gaming, or reliable storage on the go, this Samsung SSD sale on Amazon has something for everyone.

Best Samsung SSD deals on Amazon

Samsung 1TB 990 EVO Plus SSD: was $109.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The 1TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD delivers blazing read/write speeds of up to 7,250/6,300MB/s, making it perfect for fast file transfers and high-performance workflows. With support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and 5.0 x2, it offers broad compatibility and optimized bandwidth. It uses Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 for enhanced large-file handling. A nickel-coated controller boosts thermal efficiency, while Samsung Magician Software promises peak performance and reliability.

Samsung 1TB 9100 PRO with Heatsink: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The 1TB Samsung SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink delivers blazing PCIe 5.0 performance, reaching sequential read/write speeds up to 14,800/13,400MB/s. Ideal for demanding workflows, AI content creation, and next-gen gaming, it offers up to 2,600K IOPS and advanced thermal control to keep performance consistent. Slim enough for PCs, laptops, and PlayStation 5, it combines speed, efficiency, and durability in a compact design. When we reviewed the Samsung SSD 9100 PRO we said it was "the best there is".

Samsung 1TB 9100 PRO: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 PRO SSD delivers cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 speeds with up to 14,800MB/s read and 13,400MB/s write performance, twice as fast as its predecessor. With up to 2,600K IOPS, it handles AI apps, 4K video editing, and gaming with ease. A 5nm controller boosts power efficiency by 49%, while thermal controls keep it cool.

Samsung 2TB 990 PRO SSD: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The 2TB Samsung 990 PRO Gen4 SSD delivers blazing speeds of up to 7450MB/s read and 6900MB/s write, making it perfect for creators and power users. With over 55% improved random performance compared to the 980 PRO, it handles demanding workloads and fast game loads with ease. It also offers up to 50% better power efficiency. We called the Samsung 990 Pro "an absolutely stellar M.2 SSD for both professional users and gamers alike" in our review.

Samsung 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD: was $284.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Shield is a rugged, high-speed portable SSD built for life on the move. With read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2, it transfers large files in seconds. Designed to withstand water, dust, and drops up to 9.8 feet, it’s ideal for creators and adventurers alike. We said it was "superbly built" in our review.

Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD: was $549.99 now $317.27 at Amazon The Samsung T9 Portable SSD is built for creators who need nonstop speed and dependable performance. With sustained read and write speeds up to 2,000MB/s, it powers through large projects without slowing down. Its Dynamic Thermal Guard keeps things cool under pressure, while broad compatibility makes it ideal for desktops, consoles, cameras, and even iPhone 15 Pro workflows. We said in our review that the "performance and resilience of this drive are great, but the value aspect of this equation is lacking", something addressed by the price you can currently pick it up from on Amazon.

Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD: was $499.99 now $289.97 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Shield is a rugged, portable SSD built to handle real-world conditions without sacrificing speed. With an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and drop protection up to 9.8 feet, it's ready for any adventure. Thanks to PCIe NVMe tech and USB 3.2 Gen 2, you get blazing transfer speeds up to 1,050/1,000MB/s.

Samsung 1TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (Beige): was $169.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Shield is a durable, high-speed portable SSD. With an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and drop protection up to 9.8 feet, it's tough enough for any adventure. PCIe NVMe technology and USB 3.2 Gen 2 deliver fast read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000MB/s.

Samsung 2TB T9 Portable SSD: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon The Samsung T9 Portable SSD delivers nonstop speed with sustained read/write performance up to 2,000MB/s, making it ideal for creators handling large files or extended projects. Its Dynamic Thermal Guard keeps temperatures under control during heavy use, ensuring smooth operation. The drive is compatible with desktops, cameras, gaming consoles, and even iPhone 15 Pro.

Samsung 1TB 980 SSD: was $139.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Samsung's 1TB 980 NVMe SSD is ideal for heavy graphics work or gaming. It offers sequential read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000MB/s. Full Power Mode ensures consistent peak performance, while up to 600 TBW endurance and advanced encryption provide long-term reliability and secure data protection. We called it a "strong drive" in our review.

Samsung 4TB 990 EVO Plus SSD: was $344.99 now $259.99 at Amazon The 4TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD delivers blazing read/write speeds of up to 7,250/6,300MB/s. With support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and 5.0 x2, it offers broad compatibility and optimized bandwidth. 4TB capacity is enough for over a million photos, hundreds of hours of 4K video, and large creative projects like video edits, 3D renders, and design files.

Samsung 2TB 9100 PRO: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon The 2TB Samsung SSD 9100 PRO delivers blazing PCIe 5.0 performance, reaching sequential read/write speeds up to 14,800/13,400MB/s. Ideal for demanding workflows, AI content creation, and next-gen gaming, it offers up to 2,600K IOPS and advanced thermal control to keep performance consistent.