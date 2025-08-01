Retailers are practically giving away MacBooks right now – shop the best deals from $599

It's officially August, and it might just be the best time to find a really good deal on Apple's pricey yet powerful MacBook laptop. Thanks to back-to-school sales, you can score record-low prices on a range of MacBook models, with prices starting at just $599.

To help you find all the best MacBook deals in one place, I've scoured today's offers to bring you the best prices. Today's deals include everything from the 2020 MacBook Air M1 to the latest and greatest MacBook Pro M4, from retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy.

All of the deals listed below are impressive, but a few of my favorite MacBook deals include TechRadar's best-rated student laptop, the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 on sale for $799, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you're looking for the cheapest deal, Walmart exclusively has the M1 MacBook Air on sale for an incredible price of just $599. On the other end of the spectrum, Best Buy has the powerful 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 on sale for $1,299.99.

Something to keep in mind while shopping for today's offers is that discounts on MacBooks are rare, and you typically won't find record-low prices outside of big holiday sales. If you're a student looking for a new laptop, then you should take advantage of today's excellent MacBook deals.

Today's best MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart Display - 13.3 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The cheapest MacBook you can buy is exclusively available at Walmart. You can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $599. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2025, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an incredible price for the 13-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip. While it's an older version, this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those who need a premium powerhouse for school, productivity, coding, or creative work. We highly rated it in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 13-inch: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon has a $200 discount on the latest MacBook Air, bringing the price down to a record low. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient, and features 16GB of RAM. It also tops our list of the best laptops for students, making it an excellent choice for those in need of a laptop for the new school year.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 15-inch: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive and powerful laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro M4, 14-inch: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

You can see more of today's best laptop deals and read our full guide on the best laptops for students.