Walmart's massive summer sale is live - cheap TVs, patio furniture and back-to-school deals from $19
Shop clearance prices on this summer's best-selling items at Walmart
It's that time of the year. Summer is winding down, a new school season is near, and retailers like Walmart are clearing out stock. Walmart just launched a massive sale with clearance prices on TVs, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, clothing, and back-to-school essentials.
• Shop Walmart's full sale
As a deals editor who shops for a living, I've gone through Walmart's summer sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals worth buying. You can find Apple devices such as AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks, as well as cheap big-screen TVs, air fryers, coffee makers, and robot vacuums. You'll also find back-to-school deals, with budget laptops from brands like Dell and HP, starting at just $189.
A few standout offers that are on sale for record-low prices include Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for an incredible price of $599, the all-new LG 55-inch C5 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99, and the Keurig K-Iced Essentials iced and hot coffee maker for only $59
Below, I've listed links to Walmart's most popular summer sale categories, followed by my pick of today's 25 top deals. Keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and many items are in danger of being discontinued.
Walmart summer sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $99
- Back to school: save on clothing, backpacks & tech
- Clothing: 40% off dresses, jeans, & shoes
- College: furniture, clothing & tech from $19
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Grills: deals starting at $57
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Outdoor tools: lawnmowers & blowers from $63
- Patio furniture: outdoor furniture from $69.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart summer sale: today's 25 best deals
Cool off this summer with this top-rated Honeywell Turbo Force fan, now on sale for just $18.94. The 10-inch fan features three different speed settings and a fan head that can pivot up to 90 degrees.
Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.
It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.
A Bissell vacuum for just $59? Yes, please! Bissell's PowerForce Helix upright vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes scatter-free technology, so there's less scatter on your floors when cleaning up messes.
If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V8 Absolute on sale for $359.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a detangling motor bar that works effectively on both hardwood floors and carpets, providing up to 40 minutes of run time.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's summer clearance sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart bestseller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94—the lowest price available. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's discount brings the price down to $176.
The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $79.98 for a four-pack. Great for students and parents, simply attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose or keep track of, such as a backpack, and your iPhone will locate the item.
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99, which is only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to $169.
The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for $299, which is only $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.
If you're looking for a budget printer for college, Walmart has this Canon model on sale for just $44. The wireless printer features a compact design, an easy-to-use LCD screen, a document feeder for scanning, and built-in fax functionality.
Processor: Intel Processor N100
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
This summer deal from Walmart on the HP Touch Chromebook is ideal for students seeking a versatile machine that can handle the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't require much power under the hood to run, so the combination of 4GB of RAM and an Intel chipset is ideal for tasks such as checking emails or web browsing.
If you're a student looking for a 15-inch budget laptop, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a great choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14 inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
The cheapest MacBook you can buy is exclusively available at Walmart, the Apple MacBook Air M1, for just $599. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2025, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
Roku's highly rated 55-inch Select Series 4K smart TV is on sale for only $268. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Walmart's summer sale has an impressive $1,303 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
For just $295, this Hisense display features 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. Today's deal from Walmart's summer clearance sale brings the price of the 65-inch model down to just $295.
This specific model is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for only $348. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, along with smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and is a best-seller here at TechRadar thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,249 - an incredible price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
