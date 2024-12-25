Best after-Christmas sales 2024: last-chance deals from Amazon, Walmart and Target

Santa has come and gone (hopefully), which means after-Christmas sales are live. It's the last chance of the year to score clearance deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target on TVs, fitness gear, appliances, iPads, and more.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been scouring through all the offers to bring you today's best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals. Whether you have a gift card burning in your pocket or want to get a head start on your New Year's resolution – there's something for everyone in today's sales.



Below, I've listed links to all the best after-Christmas sales, followed by the top deals on kitchen appliances, headphones, fitness gear, vacuums, Apple devices, and smart home gadgets. A few standout deals include the all-new Apple Watch SE on sale for $189, this Eufy by Anker smart scale on sale for $23.95, and the highly-rated Tineco wet dry vacuum mop on sale for $99.



Keep in mind that most of today's offers are clearance prices on this year's best-selling items, and you might not see deals like this until the next big holiday sale event.

After-Christmas sales 2024 – today's 13 best deals

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon right now. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $189 at Amazon If you're looking for Apple's cheapest smartwatch, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $189. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $44.88 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's after-Christmas sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $46.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings a four-pack down to $69.99, a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer is another popular gift idea, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. The 50-inch model is down to $299 when you apply the code 50OMNI at checkout - that's a new record-low price.

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $48.68 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my New Year's wish list. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Best after-Christmas sales: Health & Fitness

Toloco Massage Gun: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $49.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker: was $159.95 now $137.50 at Amazon The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $137.50.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Amazon has the best-selling Oura Ring 3 on sale, with prices starting at $299 depending on what size and color you buy. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4.

Best After-Christmas sales: TVs

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $100 less over Cyber Monday but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. The 50-inch model is down to $299 when you apply the code 50OMNI at checkout - that's a new record-low price.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's Discover sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $479.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG UT70 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 is an incredible deal. The LG UT70 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $898 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas present, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $898. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,294 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,294.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - that's a whopping $1,200 discount and just $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C3 OLED TV is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the 65-inch model is now on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $448 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock at the same record-low price of $448. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Best After-Christmas sales: Headphones

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, that is only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during holiday sales.

Best After-Christmas sales: Smart home

Chamberlain Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $24.99 at Amazon The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for $24.99. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $17.99 when you apply the code FTVHDHOL at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is a record-low price when you apply the code 4KHOLIDAYADD at checkout.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's after-Christmas sale has the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price.

Best After-Christmas sales: Appliances

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $103.45 at Walmart Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $103.45. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.