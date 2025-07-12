If you missed out on this year's Prime Day sale but are still itching to buy a bargain, then you're in luck. To compete with the online giant, Walmart launched a massive summer sale that's still live today with deals on TVs, back-to-school supplies, appliances, Apple devices, and more.



• Shop Walmart's full sale



As TechRadar's deals editor with eight years of experience covering holiday sales like Prime Day, I've gone through Walmart's offers and hand-picked the 31 best deals. I've found record-low prices that rival Prime Day from brands like Dyson, Apple, LG, Keurig, and Ninja.

A few standout offers that you won't find at Amazon anymore include Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for an incredible price of $599, the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for $169, and the Roku Express HD streaming device on sale for only $17.

Below are links to Walmart's most popular sale categories, followed by today's top 31 deals. Keep in mind that Walmart's summer sale ends on Sunday at Midnight. This is your last chance to secure a really good bargain before the next big holiday sale event.

Walmart's massive summer sale - today's 31 best deals

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $17 at Walmart The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For just $17, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant, such as Alexa.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to an all-time low price at Walmart's sale. The AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too).

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.89 at Walmart The pricey Crest 3D Whitestrips are rarely discounted, but Walmart has the kit on sale for just $29.89. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $599 - an incredible price that I can't imagine will last long. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished): was $429.99 now $209.99 at Walmart It's rare to see the original Supersonic discounted at all, and while this specific model is refurbished, it's still an incredible deal at just $209.99. This is a fantastic hair dryer, with powerful airflow and a streamlined design that's comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Walmart If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V7 Advanced on sale for just $229.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and provides up to 40 minutes of run time.

Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer: was $198 now $164 at Walmart Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $479 at Walmart Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,500 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.99 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart bestseller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $81.99—the lowest price available. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $97.99 at Walmart The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for its lowest price yet. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $97.95 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also boasts a substantial 24-hour battery life, allowing you to listen for an extended period without worrying about recharging. Today's deal shaves $50 off the retail price.

Shark Steam & Scrub Mop: was $147 now $97.30 at Walmart Shark's top-rated Steam and Scrub Mop features powerful steam and rotating pads to deliver spotless floors without the need for harsh chemicals. Today's rival Prime Day sale brings the price down to a record-low price of $97.30.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's discount brings the price down to $176,

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $399.99 now $279 at Walmart While the GoPro Hero 12 is an older model, it remains one of the leading action cameras, offering GoPro's unmatched range of accessories that suit both beginners and pros alike. Today's rival Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record-low of $279.99.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $279 at Walmart The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for $279, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display. The Apple Watch 10 has been known to sell out during Prime Day, so this is a great early deal to snag at Walmart today.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $559.99 now $529.99 at Walmart The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 16 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll handle day-to-day workloads with ease, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale brings the price down to $529.99.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $118 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $118 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has an impressive $1,203 discount, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.