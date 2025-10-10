Fastest gaming video card in the universe gets massive $2800 discount - PNY RTX 6000 Pro has 96GB RAM, smashes RTX 5090 but you may need to remortgage your house to buy one

This is a seriously powerful piece of hardware, and while it’s still far from cheap, the PNY Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition has never looked more tempting. Right now, it's on sale for $8169 (was $10,999) at Provantage.

That's a price-slash of $2,830, cutting it from a "hell naw" $10,999 to a "do I really need a car? $8,168.40.

Built on the cutting-edge Nvidia Blackwell architecture, it packs 24,064 CUDA cores, 752 Tensor cores, and 188 RT cores, delivering up to 125 TFLOPS of compute performance and a staggering 4000 AI TOPS.

With 96GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 ECC memory and 1.79TB/s of bandwidth, it’s built for AI model training, data science, and high-end content creation, but if you want to run 8K games while rendering a cinematic masterpiece on the side, this card can handle it.

Housed in a dual-slot 600W design with double flow-through cooling, the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell delivers workstation reliability in a sleek, power-packed form factor.

It’s an engineering marvel that blurs the line between professional compute hardware and extreme enthusiast performance.

Still, at over eight thousand dollars, it’s really not for everyone.

If your pockets aren't quite deep enough, it's worth considering the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 instead.

This gaming card offers next-generation power with 32GB of GDDR7 memory, DLSS 4, ray tracing, and 8K support, all backed by a 575W triple-fan design. It’s a powerhouse built for 2025, and for most gamers and creators, it’s the far smarter buy.

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 VENTUS 3X OC (32GB GDDR7, PCIe 5.0) is currently priced at $2,399.99 at Best Buy, while the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 GAMING TRIO OC (32GB GDDR7, PCIe 5.0) is $2,499.99 at Newegg.

Both share the same RTX 5090 GPU, memory, and interface, but differ in design and cooling. The VENTUS 3X OC features a more understated, professional look with a reliable triple-fan setup and excellent thermal performance for the price. For $100 more, the GAMING TRIO OC gains RGB lighting, MSI’s upgraded TORX Fan 5.0 system, and a slightly higher factory overclock for a touch more performance.