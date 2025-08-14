Forget back to school sales - I’m all about these back to work tech deals on cool PC accessories under $50 (mostly)
I've selected some great office and home office deals for business professionals
Who said back-to-school sales were for kids? While there's a never-ending stream of them, I've spotted some big bargains and discounts on home office essentials - and as a WFH expert, I've picked out the best deals for under $50.
This is the coolest business tech you need if you're prepping for the end of the summer holidays, or just creating a better workspace.
I've included my best budget picks on portable monitors, SSDs, webcams, and more. We regularly test and review all of these, so I'm drawing on that experience to highlight the top cheap deals that are worth checking out (and which to avoid).
Top home office deals
Ten bucks over the $50, but I can’t find a 1TB portable SSD with these speeds any cheaper than this. Most sub-$50 storage is around 512GB and the 1TB models tend to be slower than this one from Orico, so it’s worth the extra to double your storage size. This keyring style solid-state drive can reach speeds of 1000MB/S.
If you’d prefer a HDD, the UnionSine 1TB hard drive is $49 at Amazon.
This wired stereo headset from the always great Jabra has padded ear-cups, stowable microphone with noise cancelation. There’s nothing flashy about this headset, but it’s well-suited to general video calls, and I’ve liked my experiences with other Jabra headsets. Both audio and microphone quality have been excellent, and I’d expect to see that here, too.
For cheap wireless options, there’s the Logitech Zone 300 with its noise-canceling mic, down from $70 to $49 at Amazon and the Anker SoundCore Q20 for $40 (was $60) is my go-to headphones if the mic isn’t as important for your calls.
It might be a little over the $50 limit, but after searching high and low for cheap printers that are actually worth it, this is the one I’d go for. It’s a three-in-one for print, scan, and copy, with automatic two-sided printing. Speeds are a pretty average 10ppm. But of all the budget ones I’ve looked at, this is the clear winner.
Alternatively, the practically identical Epson Expression Home XP-4200 is $60 at Best Buy.
I was always a bit dubious about the ergonomic mouse until I tried one and found they do make working more comfortable. This is Anker’s budget offering, which I reckon is about the best of the bunch for the price. It’s a vertical-style mouse that offers better support to your hand and wrist. Alongside the right and left buttons and a scroll wheel, there are back and forward buttons along the thumbrest, and one to switch between 800, 1200, and 1600 DPI. There’s no Bluetooth, but it is wireless and comes with a 2.4g receiver. And it requires two AAA batteries, which annoyingly aren’t included.
For similar alternatives, I’d look at either Anker’s wired version of this one or Tecknet’s rechargeable ergonomic mouse.
This webcam has a high 2K resolution and a physical privacy shutter. Other top features here include the low-light correction, adjustable field of view, and Ai-powered built-in noise canceling microphones. All the basics for professionals, really. I’d like the autofocus to be a bit more reliable, and while the design is nicely compact, there’s no tilt and rotate options here.
Alternatives? Probably the Logitech Brio CX, which is FHD and has a privacy shutter, too for $25 (was $40). But if your budget stretches an extra ten bucks, I’d grab the Logitech C920x is now $60 (was $70).
If you're going for a keyboard and mouse combo, this one gets my vote. I've never had any trouble with Logitech's budget computer accessories, and this one stands out for featuring SilentTouch technology, making it ideal for shared workspaces where a mechanical keyboard is too loud.
Other options that caught my eye were the Keychron C2 Full Size Wired Mechanical Keyboard (was $54) now $49 at Amazon and the SteelSeries Apex 3 whisper-quiet gaming keyboard (was$55) now $45 at BestBuy.
I’m seeing loads of sub-$50 portable monitors - but I’d stump up the extra $7 and go for the Arzopa A1S. We’ve had good experiences using this budget brand, and for the money, you’re getting everything you’ll likely need from a display this size. At 14in, it’s small and easy to carry, hits 1080p resolution, and can be used in portrait and landscape modes. Connectivity is what you’d expect, with one mini HDMI and two USB-C ports. I wouldn’t buy anything under this, but for a few bucks more, any of the Arzopa A1 and S1 displays will be good budget picks.
Amazon’s packed with USB hubs and docking stations, but this 5-in-1 from Anker is nicely compact and slim for on-the-go working. You’ve got a USB-C, USB-C with 100W Power Delivery, one HDMI, and two USB-A ports. I particularly like that it accepts a 100W input with 85W pass-through charging for laptops and mobile devices without using up another laptop port.
For a real bargain, Anker’s 4-port hub is discounted from $18 to $8 at Amazon. If you want a higher port selection in a similar design, there’s the Anker 8-in-1 laptop docking station down from $54 to $40.
For more top tech for pros, I've reviewed the best portable monitors, the best laptop docking stations, and best small business printers.
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro.
