Who said back-to-school sales were for kids? While there's a never-ending stream of them, I've spotted some big bargains and discounts on home office essentials - and as a WFH expert, I've picked out the best deals for under $50.

This is the coolest business tech you need if you're prepping for the end of the summer holidays, or just creating a better workspace.

I've included my best budget picks on portable monitors, SSDs, webcams, and more. We regularly test and review all of these, so I'm drawing on that experience to highlight the top cheap deals that are worth checking out (and which to avoid).

Top home office deals

Orico 1TB portable SSD: $60 at Newegg Ten bucks over the $50, but I can’t find a 1TB portable SSD with these speeds any cheaper than this. Most sub-$50 storage is around 512GB and the 1TB models tend to be slower than this one from Orico, so it’s worth the extra to double your storage size. This keyring style solid-state drive can reach speeds of 1000MB/S. If you’d prefer a HDD, the UnionSine 1TB hard drive is $49 at Amazon. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($6) Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse: was $30 now $24 at Amazon I was always a bit dubious about the ergonomic mouse until I tried one and found they do make working more comfortable. This is Anker’s budget offering, which I reckon is about the best of the bunch for the price. It’s a vertical-style mouse that offers better support to your hand and wrist. Alongside the right and left buttons and a scroll wheel, there are back and forward buttons along the thumbrest, and one to switch between 800, 1200, and 1600 DPI. There’s no Bluetooth, but it is wireless and comes with a 2.4g receiver. And it requires two AAA batteries, which annoyingly aren’t included. For similar alternatives, I’d look at either Anker’s wired version of this one or Tecknet’s rechargeable ergonomic mouse. Read more ▼

Save 19% ($13) Arzopa A1S: was $70 now $57 at Amazon I’m seeing loads of sub-$50 portable monitors - but I’d stump up the extra $7 and go for the Arzopa A1S. We’ve had good experiences using this budget brand, and for the money, you’re getting everything you’ll likely need from a display this size. At 14in, it’s small and easy to carry, hits 1080p resolution, and can be used in portrait and landscape modes. Connectivity is what you’d expect, with one mini HDMI and two USB-C ports. I wouldn’t buy anything under this, but for a few bucks more, any of the Arzopa A1 and S1 displays will be good budget picks. Read more ▼

